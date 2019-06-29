LIC ADO admit card 2019: LIC India releases hallticket for Apprentice Development Officer post on licindia.in

LIC ADO admit card 2019 | The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the admit card for Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) 2019 preliminary examination on Friday, 28 June.

Candidates who have appeared for the prelims exam, which is the first step of the two-tier written exam, can download their admit cards from the official website – licindia.in.

The LIC ADO prelims will be held between 6 July and 13 July in different shifts. Those who qualify for the prelims will be eligible to apply for the main exam, which will be held on 10 August. Candidates can download the LIC ADO admit card from the official website of LIC India. Here is the direct link to procure the hall ticket : LIC ADO Admit Card

Steps to download the Prelim Admit Card for LIC ADO 2019

Step 1: Visit the LIC official website - licindia.in

Step 2: Click on the career section of the LIC website

Step 3: Once on the page, look for the Apprentice Development Office 2018-19 recruitment link

Step 4: It will redirect to a new page where candidates are required to click the link for downloading the call letter

Step 5: Enter your registration number and date of birth. Click on Submit button after providing the details

Step 6: The LIC ADO 2019 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print.

Candidates must note that the LIC ADO 2019 Admit Card is a mandatory document which they must carry during the exams.

The ADO post is primarily a sales supervision job. An Apprentice Development Officer will have to undergo theoretical and field sales training. The period of apprenticeship shall commence from the date of commencement of the training.

