LIC AAO Admit Card 2019 likely to be released shortly today; visit licindia.in for more information

LIC AAO Admit Card 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is expected to release the admit card for the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) recruitment examination 2019 today, (22 April). The admit card will be released on the official website of LIC licindia.in.

Interested candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website once released only up till 30 May, 2019.

The tentative examination dates for for LIC AAO recruitment 2019 are 4 May and 5 May 2019.

Steps to download the LIC AAO admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: licindia.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘download admit card’

Step 3: Enter credentials like: registration number, roll number, date of birth in the provided fields.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it from a relevant link and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment examinations will be held in three stages: preliminary, main exam and the interview.

The total number of vacancies to be filled through this exam is 590 out of which, 350 are reserved for AAO Generalist, 150 for AAO IT, 50 for AAO CA, 30 for AAO (Actuarial) and 5 for AAO (Rajbhasha). However, the total number of vacancies and the reserved vacancies is provisional and it may vary as per the actual requirements, reports Hindustan Times.

According to a report in NDTV, candidates who successfully qualify the prelims will then appear for the main exam, which is scheduled to be held in June.

