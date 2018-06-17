'LG not working in Delhi', tweets Bollywood director Shirish Kunder, LG Electronics' response tickles Twitter's funny bone

Bollywood director Shirish Kunder decided to inject a vein of humour into the tense stand off between Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday.

The director tweeted :@LGIndia... Do you have a service centre in Delhi? The LG there is not working. Also, not letting others work.

The lighthearted tweet was later deleted, although not before LG Electronics responded to Kunder on social media: "We regret the inconvenience caused. Please DM us your contact details so that we can assist you shortly."

The company's sincere response left the Twitter-sphere in splits.

Wow ... his is what we call humour! Even @LtGovDelhi must be smiling ~ 😀😀😀🙏

OMG!! This one is killer — Sushil Jain (@SushilJ1960) June 16, 2018

Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and cabinet ministers Satyendra Jain and Gopal Rai have been camping at Baijal's office since 11 June. The sit-in entered its sixth day on Saturday as the impasse between Aam Aadmi Party and L-G over IAS officers' alleged strike continued, News 18 reported.