Level 4 blaze at 3-storey commercial building in Mumbai's Andheri East; no casualties, 12 fire tenders on spot

A major blaze broke out at a three-storey commercial building in Andheri's MIDC area in Mumbai on Thursday, according to several media reports.

There have been no casualties thus far, PTI reported.

As per Free Press Journal, according to the BMC's Disaster Management Unit (DMU) officials, the fire was reported around 11.40 am in the server room of Rolta Company building, inside Rolta Technology Park campus on Street no 22 in Andheri MIDC, Marol.

The fire, which was a Level 3 blaze has been escalated to a Level four, as per the report.

India Today reported dense smoke from the building and 12 fire engines were at the spot attempting to douse the blaze.

