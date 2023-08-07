Letter of Death: After intercepting love letter to daughter, man allegedly kills 'boyfriend', chars body with acid

In Bihar’s Purnia, a man allegedly killed his daughter’s boyfriend and burned his body with acid to avoid identification after reportedly seeing a love letter sent by the deceased.

Rajesh Kumar’s body, found in a field in Katihar 12 days ago, identified on Monday.

The victim’s family alleges that he was involved in a love affair with a girl, and her father threatened to kill him after finding their love letter.

Shockingly, Rajesh’s mother has confessed to murdering him with a knife and then burning his body with acid to hide his identity.

The tragic incident took place in the Kodha police station area of Katihar. The police initially believed the body to be unclaimed and cremated it after three days.

However, on Sunday, Rajesh’s relatives were able to identify him from photographs shared by the police.

They noticed sharp knife wounds on his wrists and abdomen, indicating that he was brutally murdered before his face was disfigured with acid.

According to the victim’s family, Rajesh left his home in Verma Colony of Maranga police station area at around 5:30 am on July 25, without informing anyone.

His mobile and purse were found in his room, raising puzzling questions about his sudden disappearance.

Just two days before his disappearance, Rajesh had mentioned to his family that he had received death threats, but he didn’t reveal any further details.

The investigation took a turn towards a possible love angle when it was discovered that Rajesh had written a love letter to a girl who frequented a nearby cafe.

The letter fell into the hands of the girl’s family, who threatened Rajesh. Additionally, another person named Manish also threatened him over a shop-related dispute.

The police are looking into these angles as part of their investigation.

Rajesh’s mother Geeta Devi fondly remembers her eldest son, who used to take care of his brothers and loved taking them on bike rides.

She believes that if the police had taken the matter seriously and coordinated with nearby police stations after their complaint, they might have been able to see Rajesh for the last time.

Maranga Police Station President Mithilesh Kumar has assured that the case is under thorough investigation, and it’s too early to draw conclusions.

As the investigation progresses, more details may come to light, but for now, the community waits anxiously for justice to be served.