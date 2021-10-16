LeT Commander, on 'top 10 wanted' list, trapped in Pampore Encounter, says Kashmir Police

Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Umar Mushtaq Khandey was allegedly involved in the killing of two policemen at Baghat in Srinagar district earlier this year

Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Umar Mushtaq Khandey is trapped in an encounter with security forces in the Pampore area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official said on Saturday.

Khandey is among the top militants whom the security forces are targeting since a hitlist was released by police in August this year.

He was allegedly involved in the killing of two policemen at Baghat in Srinagar district earlier this year, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

LeT commander amongst #top 10 #terrorists namely Umar Mustaq Khandey who was involved in #killing of two police personnel at Baghat #Srinagar & other terror crimes trapped in Pampore #Encounter: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/sM5w69fifc — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 15, 2021

The top ten terrorists who were included Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani, Ashraf Molvi, Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah.

Meanwhile, in another operation conducted by the Srinagar police in Bemina on Friday night, two terrorists, Shahid Bashir Sheikh and Tanzil Ahmad, were neutralised by the forces. The two were involved in the recent killings of civilians in the Valley, including those of two teachers and a local businessman.

"Terrorists Shahid and Tanzil of Srinagar city who were collaborators in recent civilian killings of one chemist (Bindroo) and 2 teachers (Supinder Kaur and Deepak Chand) in Srinagar, neutralised today in 2 anti-terrorists ops," stated IGP Kashmir.