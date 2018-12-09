LeT commander among 3 militants killed in Mujgund encounter; 5 jawans injured in 18-hour gunfight

Security forces on Sunday killed three militants, including a suspected Pakistani commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, in Mujgund, on the outskirts of Srinagar, in an encounter, the Indian Army said, adding that the gunbattle went on for 18 hours.

"Three terrorists were killed in the Mujgund operation," an army official said, adding that forces had recovered weapons from the site of encounter near the Jammu and Kashmir summer capital.

Five policemen were also injured in the encounter and taken to a military hospital for treatment, ANI reported. An Indian Army soldier, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper and three policemen were the security forces injured in the encounter in Mujgund late on Saturday.

Security forces were carrying out a cordon and search operation near Srinagar-Bandipora road in Mujgund area on Saturday evening when the militants in hiding fired at the search party, turning the mission into an encounter. The operation was launched after the forces received a tip off about militant presence in the area.

While the gunfight had stopped over the night, the security forces had continued to maintain a tight cordon in the area to prevent the militants from escaping. "The encounter resumed on Sunday morning and in the gunfight, three militants were killed," the army official said.

Four homes were also damaged amid the exchange of fire.

According to All India Radio, the bodies of the militants have yet to be retrieved.

After the gunfight, civilians clashed with the security forces on Sunday, forcing authorities to suspend mobile internet services in Srinagar district.

