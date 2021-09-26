The four-day hectic visit saw PM Modi effectively using the time available and making the most of it and has a busy Sunday ahead of him as well on landing back in the capital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi clocked 20 meetings in 65 hours he spent in the United States, along with an additional four long meetings he had in the flight, making it 24 meetings throughout the visit, News18 has learnt.

The four-day hectic visit saw PM Modi effectively using the time available and making the most of it, including clearing official files while en route the US, and has a busy Sunday ahead of him as well on landing back in the capital, government sources said. This is in line with Prime Minister Modi’s mantra of keeping all visits “crisp and productive”, government sources added.

Modi held two meetings on the aircraft on 22 September while heading to the US and was briefed on all that was on the plate ahead. This was followed by three meetings in the hotel in Washington DC soon after he landed. On 23 September, the PM had five separate meetings with global CEOs, followed by meetings with US Vice-President Kamala Harris, Australia PM Scott Morrison and Japanese Premier Yoshihide Suga. This was followed by three internal meetings held by Narendra Modi with his team.

On 24 September, there were four more internal meetings held by Modi before his meeting with US President Joe Biden and the QUAD Meeting. On 25 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had two more long meetings while on the aircraft coming back from the US to New Delhi where the entire trip and the takeaways were discussed. A busy Sunday awaits the PM in Delhi too.

In a tweet just before his departure for home, Modi said that he had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements over the last few days in the US. “Over the last few days, have had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, interaction with CEOs and the UN address. I am confident the India-USA relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. Our rich people-to-people linkages are among our strongest assets," he said on Twitter.