Lesser known facts about spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on his 66th birthday

Known for establishing the Art of Living foundation in 1981, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a revered global leader. He turns 66 today, 13 May

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a humanitarian and spiritual leader and an ambassador of peace. He is also known as Sri Sri, Guruji or Gurudev by many of his followers and disciples from across the globe. Known for establishing the Art of Living foundation in 1981, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a revered global leader. He turns 66 today, 13 May.

Born in Papnasam, Tamil Nadu, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has spearheaded a worldwide movement for a stress-free and violence-free society. Gurudev or Sri Sri has established a network of organisations including the Art of Living and the International Association for Human Values. His vision of a peaceful and violence-free society has been shared with over 500 million people in 156 countries.

On the occasion of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's birthday, here is a list of some lesser-known facts about the spiritual leader:

1. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was named "Ravi" because he was born on Sunday and "Shankar" after the eighth-century Hindu saint, Adi Shankara. Adi Shankara's birthday was also on the same day as that of Gurudev.

2. At the age of four, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was able to recite the verses from the Bhagwad Gita without ever being taught the text.

3. After completing his graduation with a Bachelor of Science from Bangalore University's St. Joseph's college, he travelled with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. During this time with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, he would organise conferences on Vedic science and hold talks, while also setting up Ayurveda and meditation centres.

4. At present, Art of Living Foundation is considered the country's largest volunteer-based NGO with a presence in over 152 countries.

5. At the age of 25, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar observed silence for 10 days and devised a simple relaxation technique known as Sudharshan Kriya, which is now being taught in 152 countries.