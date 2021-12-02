Leopard enters college in Aligarh, locked up after attacking student; watch video here

The incident caused a huge commotion among people who had gathered outside the school in large numbers as college staff waited for forest officers to arrive and rescue the leopard

In a shocking incident, a leopard was spotted straying into a school recently in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district. The wild cat had also attacked a student before being locked up in a classroom on Wednesday, 1 December, as per ANI.

This incident took place at the Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College which is in Aligarh's Chharra area. The incident caused a huge commotion among people who had gathered outside the school in large numbers as college staff waited for forest officers to arrive and rescue the leopard.

Watch the clip here:

"Man Vs Wild _ the graceful, agile, powerful tendua (leopard) treads into a classroom & will catch a short nap😴😴 before being released to jungle.." Forest & Police officials rushed for rescue after we got an unusual panic call about leopard frm a college in Chara area #Aligarh pic.twitter.com/XVzSz67u8A — Kalanidhi Naithani (@ipsnaithani) December 1, 2021

Describing the moment he was attacked by the animal, the student, Lucky Raj Singh, said that he saw the animal just as he entered into the classroom. When he tried to run after spotting the animal, it attacked him, biting him on the back and arms. According to reports, Singh has suffered minor injuries due to the attack and is now out of hospital too. He is recovering at his respective home.

Meanwhile, Yogesh Yadav, Principal of Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College claimed that the leopard came into the campus when students were entering the college in the morning. When a student tried to run after spotting it strolling around, he was attacked by the animal, Yadav added. Further giving an update on the child’s health, he said that the boy is now fine and at home recovering. All students were ordered to return home following the incident.

Describing how the animal was locked up, the principal informed that the big cat was in room number 10 of the college, where it was locked up before the authorities were informed of the leopard's presence. All students were ordered to return home following the incident.

However, visuals captured by CCTV showed that the animal prowling around the closed classroom.

As per Times of India, the animal was later rescued with the help of Wildlife SOS, a non-governmental organisation, in an operation that lasted over nine hours.