Leaky roof gives way to downpour in Guwahati airport baggage screening area; video goes viral after rattled flyers share it online

Heavy rains lashed parts of Assam, including the state capital Guwahati on Monday night, leaving several parts of the city water-logged. However, visuals appeared from the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, where it was pouring indoors. Sudden heavy rains throughout Monday evening had lead to water retention on the airport's roof. After a few hours of precipitation, water could be seen dripping from the airport's ceiling

People shared videos of the international airport, where water is seen rushing out of air-conditioning vents, light sockets and the gaps between ceiling tiles. At one place, a baggage scanning machine is seen directly underneath a water stream. Several people lamented the state of infrastructure in the state, pointing out that the authorities refuse to learn lessons from the past.

Corruption ki hadd dekhiye...quality of work aisa ha ki bagal ki jhopri ma Pani nahi tapka lekin Guwahati Airport Pani Pani ho gaya ..Guwahati Airport Last Night pic.twitter.com/DdX6Z1hF1O — SATISH BHARTIA (@bobbybhartia) August 28, 2018

The video is being widely circulated on social media and was even picked up by mainstream news channels. However, Firstpost could not independently verify the source or veracity of the video. A Twitter user also re-shared images from last year, showing leakages in the roof of the Assam airport, and a bucket placed underneath to prevent the water from spilling.

As you walk towards the aircraft , most of the ceiling air conditioners leaking .... dangerous as the floor was so slippery and no *caution signage* ... phew @DrNeelakshiGswm @DesiScience_ @SankhaneelB @BorahBedabrata @bharsarma @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/XMrkwKDBAZ — StillRising (@annaverma) October 21, 2017

The rainfall is likely to continue through Tuesday as the meteorological department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated areas of the state. The rain situation is expected to improve from Wednesday, according to Skymetweather.

Earlier on Saturday, heavy rainfall triggered water-logging and landslide in parts of state, including Guwahati. Three persons, including a mother and child, were killed on Saturday in the state capital. In another incident last week, a 60-year-old woman identified as Indira Devi Dorjee died at Sankardev Nagar when a wall of the house where she was sleeping caved in on her following thunder-showers.