Leaked e-mail reveals 'nervous' Pakistan monitoring Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

The Pakistani Embassy in the United States has contacted its embassy in Los Angeles and requested that they keep a careful eye on Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is a suspect in the 26/11 Mumbai assault. This occurs after Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave the Parliament his word that Rana would soon be subject to legal prosecution in India two weeks prior.

In his speech to the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah emphasised the severe steps taken by the central government, which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to weaken the support for terrorism and extremist elements in the country. He said that the Indian government has outlawed PFI there and has carried out raids at over 90 different locations. The NIA has been given cases involving assaults on our missions in London, Ottawa, and San Francisco. Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the 26/11 suspect, will shortly appear before an Indian court.

India has looked at Pakistan’s internal communication from August 14, 2023, in an effort to learn more about Tahawwur Hussain Rana’s potential extradition. The US district court’s order to extradite Rana to India was challenged by Rana’s legal team in a Habeas Corpus appeal, which the Pakistani embassy was informed had been denied.

The consulate general has been given instructions to closely monitor the case and to update this Mission on any changes, including the appeal’s current standing and next actions.

Last month, the Biden administration argued in favour of Rana’s extradition to India for his alleged role in the Mumbai attacks, asking a California court to deny his habeas corpus plea. In June 2020, India requested the provisional detention of Rana. Rana, who is now being held in custody in Los Angeles, will be extradited after a US court’s clearance in May.

The petition filed by Rana does not contain any evidence to refute India’s request for extradition, according to E Martin Estrada, the US attorney for the Central District of California. Due to Rana’s prior acquittal, Rana’s attorney expressed fears that he would be breaking the US-India extradition treaty. The defence attorney asserted that India’s evidence did not support the allegation of probable cause.

Rana’s argument that he was unaware of the veracity of his visa application was refuted by the US attorney. Rana is connected to the Lashkar-e-Taiba assaults on November 26th, which left 166 people dead, including six Americans. Rana’s extradition is being sought by India’s National Investigation Agency due to his claimed involvement in the attacks.