Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that Giri had played a huge role in bringing together “many streams of the Sant Samaj”

Mahant Narendra Giri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), was found dead in suspicious circumstances at the Baghambari Muth in Prayagraj on Monday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be travelling to Prayagraj on Tuesday to pay his last respects to Giri.

Giri was elected as the president of the ABAP in 2016 and 2019. His passing was condoled by several leaders across the political spectrum. Many politicians took to Twitter to offer their condolences and pray for the departed soul.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences, saying that he is extremely saddened by the Giri’s passing away. He added that Giri had played a huge role in bringing together “many streams of the Sant Samaj”.

अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष श्री नरेंद्र गिरि जी का देहावसान अत्यंत दुखद है। आध्यात्मिक परंपराओं के प्रति समर्पित रहते हुए उन्होंने संत समाज की अनेक धाराओं को एक साथ जोड़ने में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई। प्रभु उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति!! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tribute to the spiritual leader, saying that people had lost “a resplendent constellation of Sanatan culture”. Shah added that Giri had devoted his life to the promotion of spirituality and religion as well as service of human beings.

अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष श्री नरेंद्र गिरि जी का पूरा जीवन अध्यात्म व धर्म के प्रचार, उत्थान व मानव सेवा को समर्पित रहा। उनके देवलोकगमन से हमने सनातन संस्कृति का एक देदीप्यमान नक्षत्र खो दिया है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 20, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called Giri’s passing away “an irreparable loss to the spiritual world”.

अखिल भारतीय अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष महंत नरेंद्र गिरि जी का ब्रह्मलीन होना आध्यात्मिक जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा शोकाकुल अनुयायियों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 20, 2021

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also expressed his grief. Maurya wrote that he had known Giri since his childhood and had met the mahant on 19 September.

मुझे विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है कि पूज्य महंत नरेंद्र गिरि जी महाराज ने ख़ुदकुशी की होगी, स्तब्ध हूँ निःशब्द हूँ आहत हूँ,मैं बचपन से उन्हें जानता था,साहस की प्रतिमूर्ति थे,मैंने कल ही सुबह 19 सितंबर को आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया था,उस समय वह बहुत सामान्य थे बहुत ही दुखद असहनीय समाचार है ! — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) September 20, 2021

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also offered his condolences, calling Giri’s loss “irreparable”.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati offered her deepest condolences to his followers and asked that the government should consider public sentiment and the seriousness of the matter and take appropriate action.

देश के प्रख्यात संत व अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष महंत श्री नरेन्द्र गिरि जी की मौत की खबर अति-दुःखद तथा जिस परिस्थिति में उनकी मौत की खबर है वह अति-चिन्तनीय। उनके अनुयाइयों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। सरकार जन भावना व मामले की गंभीरता के अनुरूप संतोषजनक कार्रवाई करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 20, 2021

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) is said to be the largest grouping of sadhus in India. According to the Indian Express, a seven-page suicide note has also been discovered at the scene of Giri’s death. A police investigation is underway and the note has been sent for forensic examination.

Police have detained Yoga Guru Anand Giri, and two other people for questioning in the matter. Anand Giri’s name was reportedly mentioned in the suicide note, as per media reports.