LCA Tejas successfully test-fires indigenous ASTRA missile off Goa coast

The ASTRA indigenous ‘Beyond Visual Range’ (BVR) air-to-air missile was successfully fired from Tejas, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) on the coast of Goa on Wednesday.

The missile release was successfully carried out from the aircraft at an altitude of about 20,000 ft, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement, adding that all the objectives of the test were met and it was a perfect textbook launch.

#DRDOUpdates | Achieving major milestone towards #atmanirbharbharat ASTRA-Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Missile in its maiden flight trial was successfully fired from LCA Tejas off the coast of Goa.@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD https://t.co/UF4p5GVfeI pic.twitter.com/dqoIWY0LTf — DRDO (@DRDO_India) August 23, 2023

The test launch was monitored by the test director and scientists of the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) along with officials from Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DG-AQA). The aircraft was also monitored by a Chase Tejas twin-seater aircraft.

ASTRA, a state-of-the-art BVR air-to-air missile to engage and destroy highly manoeuvring supersonic aerial targets, is designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and other laboratories of DRDO.

The indigenous Astra BVR firing from homegrown Tejas fighters is a major step towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented ADA, DRDO, CEMILAC, DG-AQA and the industry for the successful firing of the missile from Tejas-LCA. He said the launch would significantly enhance the combat prowess of Tejas and reduce the dependency on imported weapons.

Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman DRDO have also congratulated the teams involved in the successful launch.