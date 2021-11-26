Lawyer's Constitution-themed wedding invite wins hearts online; leaves social media users amused

This Constitution-themed wedding card has gone viral on the internet. Some users, who are pursuing law, joked that they finished half of the syllabus after reading the invitation

Couples across the country often come up with creative ideas to make their wedding cards unique. These wedding cards are sometimes appreciated by people and go viral on social media platforms or sometimes they only attract negative comments. In a recent example of the same, a lawyer from Guwahati, Assam got a Constitution-themed wedding card made for his special day.

The unique wedding card has names of the bride, Pooja Sarma and groom, Advocate Ajay Sarma, written on either side of the scales of justice to represent equality. The wedding, which is scheduled to take place on 28 November, has garnered a lot of attention for its unique invitation.

Interestingly, the card also mentions the laws and rights related to marriages in the country.

The wedding card reads, "The right to marry is a component of Right To Life under Article 21 of the Indian constitution. So, it is time for me to use this Fundamental Right on Sunday 28th November 2021," as reported by Times Now.

The wedding invitation has a sentence which will surely tickle your funny bone, "When lawyers get married, they don't say 'YES', they say - 'We accept the terms and conditions.'"

Advocate Sarma wanted to make a unique card for his marriage after having joked about it with his friends and fellow colleagues. He added that while people do pay attention to details such as the venue, time and date of the wedding ceremony, they are not interested in reading what is mentioned on the bottom and top of the card.

The advocate, who has been practising law for five years, took a friend’s help to design the card. He didn’t even tell his family about the wedding card idea and they got to know about the card only after it went viral on social media.

This Constitution-themed wedding card has gone viral on the internet. Some users, who are pursuing law, joked that they finished half of the syllabus after reading the invitation.

Many joked that the card sounded more like an official summons.

Some users with laughing emoticon wrote that a judge would preside over the wedding rituals rather than a priest.

Sadly, the bridegroom said that there is no theme for the wedding.

Recently a couple from Tiruchy, Tamil Nadu, designed another unique wedding invitation. In order to lessen the carbon footprint of their wedding, the couple designed their invites with seed paper so that it can be planted by the guests later on.

What are your thoughts about the unique wedding invite?