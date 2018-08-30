Law Commission says holding simultaneous polls ideal, but Constitution needs to have 'workable formula'

New Delhi: The Law Commission on Thursday suggested three options to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls but said several points still remain to be addressed.

In a public appeal issued along with its draft report on holding the mammoth exercise, it said though many of the impediments in achieving synchronisation of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections have been addressed, some of the points would "still remain to be pondered upon."

It asked all stakeholders to suggest whether holding simultaneous elections, by any means, tinker with the democracy, basic structure of the Constitution or the federal polity of the country.

It said various committees and commissions have made suggestions to deal with the situation of hung Parliament or Assembly, where no political party has majority to form a government.

These panels have proposed that the prime minister/chief minister may be appointed or selected in the same manner as a speaker of the House is elected.

"Will it be possible? If so, will it be in consonance and in conformity with the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution ... Will such an appointment or selection of the PM(prime minister)/CM (chief minister) by consensus amongst the political parties/elected members require amendment to Tenth Schedule to the Constitution? If so, to what extent?," it posed.

It said that after detailed discussions, the commission has come to the conclusion that holding simultaneous elections would be ideal as well as desirable, but a workable formula is required to be provided in the Constitution.

It asked what other articles of the Constitution may require amendment other than those discussed in the draft report.

It also wanted to know whether its recommendations violate the constitutional scheme.

"In view of the complexity of the issues involved, it is desirable to have further discussions and examination on the matter, involving all the stakeholders, once again, before making final recommendations to the government," it said.