Laungi Bhuiyan: Gaya's Canal Man to dig second canal to provide water to nearby villages

As most of the villagers in Kothilwa subsisted on farming and animal husbandry, adequate water for crops always remained a requirement for farmers.

After carving a three-kilometer-long canal to direct rainwater coming down from nearby hills to the fields of his village, Bihar’s Laungi Bhuiyan is in the news once again, this time for digging another canal.

Laungi Bhuiyan, also known as ‘Canal Man’ in Gaya had single handedly dug out a three-kilometer long canal last year after 30 years of effort. Bhuiyan lived in Kothilwa village, an area which was around 80 kilometers away from Gaya district headquarters.

As most of the villagers in Kothilwa subsisted on farming and animal husbandry, adequate water for crops always remained a requirement for farmers. Even though water falling from mountains would flood the river during rainy seasons, the scarcity of water for irrigating crops was always there.

In order to help the entire village, Laungi Bhuiyan set out to dig a canal that would divert the flow of water to fields and help people in utilizing rain water. Bhuiyan carried out the task all by himself and it took him 30 years to build his first canal. No one from the village ever came to help him in his endeavors.

Due to his efforts, industrialist Anand Mahindra gifted a tractor to the Canal Man and praised him for his efforts.

As per ANI, this year, once again, the man has set out to dig another canal single handedly so that water can be provided to the fields of five nearby villages. Gaya’s Canal Man has taken this initiative to solely carve out a canal to make farming possible in the nearby villages of Kothilwa.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1470675242712387588?s=20

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1470675362325557253?s=20

Bhuiyan also believes that this canal can become a means for eradicating poverty in nearby areas. He also said that the second canal which is being dug out can be used for fishing purposes.

Many people have benefitted from the first canal made by Bhuiyan and many residents hope that the man's second initiative will give fruitful rewards to nearby villages.