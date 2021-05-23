Black Fungus infection Update: Who is at High Risk? What You Should do if You Experience Symptoms? Signs, symptoms and everything we know about the deadly fungal infection treatment - Firstpost

The active cases further reduced to 28,05,399 comprising 10.57 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 88.30 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 2,34,25,467 while the case fatality rate stood at 1.13 percent, the data stated.

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the seventh consecutive day, with 2.4 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,65,30,132. The toll due to the disease rose to 2,99,266 with 3,741 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,86,07,937 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 22 May with 21,23,782 samples tested on Saturday.

In a letter to all chief secretaries, the health ministry said that for industrial and private workplace CVCs ( COVID-19 vaccination centres), the vaccine doses will have to be procured by the private hospitals with which the respective employer ties up.

The Union health ministry on Saturday announced that family members and dependents of workers can also be covered under the COVID-19 vaccination drive at industrial and workplace inoculation centres.

"Let's be clear, we are at war with the virus. And if you are at war with the virus, we need to deal with our weapons with rules of a war economy, and we are not yet there. And this is true for vaccines, and it is true for other components in the fight against the virus," he said. While the COVAX should have delivered 170 million doses around the world by now, vaccine nationalism, limited production capacity and lack of funding have led to that figure being just 65 million. "I call on G20 countries to lead by example and contribute their full share of funding. An investment of billions could end up saving trillions and saving lives," he said.

Recent surges of COVID-19 in India, South America and other regions have left people literally gasping for breath before our eyes, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said, warning that the pandemic is still very much with us, thriving and mutating". "From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I warned that no one is safe until everyone is safe.Grossly unequal access to vaccines, tests, medicines and supplies, including oxygen, have left poorer countries at the mercy of the virus, Guterres said in his statement to the Global Health Summit on Friday.

"We are motivated to serve patients in every possible way and with utmost urgency. This is reflected in the multiple collaborations we have entered to develop and commercialise a wide range of preventive and curative options for COVID treatment, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Co-Chairman & Managing Director G V Prasad said in an analyst call. The drug firm over the past few weeks has ramped up supply of multiple medicines including Remdesivir to meet the surge in demand, he added.

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories is working on the development of new treatment options for COVID-19 patients which it aims to launch over the next few months while ensuring uninterrupted supplies of its existing range of products for the infectious disease in the market, according to a top company official. The Hyderabad-based drug major has already launched Sputnik V vaccine while partnering various organisations, including the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

The Madad team is initially working with RMPs in rural Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and hopes that its model will be scaled in other areas and assist healthcare workers to recognise COVID-19 symptoms, treat mild cases at homes and provide advice on vaccination, dangers of overmedication and other best practices.

As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic batters rural India, a voluntary group of doctors and professionals from the diaspora in the US and from India has launched a unique initiative that will provide virtual time-sensitive information to healthcare workers in rural areas on treating COVID-19 patients, real-time details on hospital bed availability and counter vaccine misinformation. 'Project Madad' has been created with a mission that proper education and training of local healthcare workers and Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) will be fundamental in controlling COVID-19 spread in rural India.

At least 291 people were cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 20,836. Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,936 active cases.

Lobsang Jampa said. The three coronavirus-positive patients died while undergoing treatment in medical facilities, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 314 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 23,867, a senior health department official said on Sunday. The toll rose to 95 after three more persons from Lower Siang, Lohit and Tawang districts succumbed to the infection since Friday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr

#LargestVaccineDrive As per latest data ➡More than 21.80 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs ➡More than 1.90 crore doses still available with States/UTs to be administered https://t.co/frgwNHuxlX

The Government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21.80 crore vaccine doses (21,80,51,890) to states and Union Territories, says the Union health ministry. Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average up to 22 May , including wastages is 19,90,31,577doses (as per data available at 8 am today), the ministry further says. More than 1.90 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses (1,90,20,313) are still available with the States/UTs and 40,650 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the ministry adds.



The active cases further reduced to 28,05,399 comprising 10.57 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 88.30 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 2,34,25,467 while the case fatality rate stood at 1.13 percent, the data stated.

Tamil Nadu is the latest state to extend lockdown with a large part of the country already under COVID-induced restrictions till month-end, even as the Centre cautioned that there is still a long way to go after some stabilisation in the overall pandemic situation.

The Uttar Pradesh government also extended partial corona curfew till 7 am on May 31, an official statement said on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the ongoing lockdown, slated to end on 24 May, will continue for another week in the state.

Among the southern states, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana have already extended their lockdown, while Andhra Pradesh will continue to have a curfew.

In the Northeast, the Mizoram government on Saturday extended total lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters by another seven days till 31 May. Nagaland, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have extended the restrictions till month-end.

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the three lakh mark for the sixth consecutive day, with 2.57 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,62,89,290.

The toll due to the disease rose to 2,95,525 with 4,194 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases further reduced to 29,23,400 comprising 11.12 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.76 percent.

The high positivity rate in many states and the rise in deaths remain a cause of concern.

The 4,194 new fatalities include 1,263 from Maharashtra, 467 from Tamil Nadu, 353 from Karnataka, 252 from Delhi, 172 each from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, 159 from West Bengal, 142 from Kerala, 129 from Rajasthan, 116 from Uttarakhand, 112 from Haryana, 104 from Andhra Pradesh and 96 from Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul said India was able to come this far in controlling this pandemic through restrictions on social and economic activities and containment and care measures.

"In large parts of the country, the pandemic is stabilising, the positivity rate and active cases are reducing and recovery rate is rising," he said,

It is also being seen that an increase is being seen in other states so this is a mixed picture but overall there has been a decrease in case burden" he said.

He noted that in 382 districts, the positivity rate is over 10 percent, adding there is still a long way to go to battle this particular wave" and "we also have to ensure that there should be no laxity".

