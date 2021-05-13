COVID-19 News Live Updates: The panel also suggested that pregnant women may be offered the choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine and that lactating women can be inoculated any time after delivery

The top court meanwhile issued a notice which said the scheduled hearing on Thursday before a three-judge bench headed by Justice Chandrachud in the suo motu case for ensuring distribution of essential supplies and services during the pandemic stands deferred as one of the judges of the bench has tested positive for coronavirus .

Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud has tested positive for COVID-19, the apex court sources said on Wednesday.

Earlier the lockdown was imposed until 15 May. As per the guidelines, private offices, non-essential shops and establishments will continue to remain completely shut.

The Maharashtra government Wednesday announced an extension of the current lockdown until 31 May to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The announcement comes hours after a meeting of state's cabinet ministers.

Following a state cabinet meeting on Wednesday, health minister Rajesh Tope said that the state government would divert the stock it has purchased for inoculation of people between 18 and 44 to ensure that those who require their second dose get it on time.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to temporarily suspend the vaccination drive for the 18-44 years category due to a shortage of available doses required to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The NTAGI has also stated that those having laboratory test proven SARS-CoV-2 illness should defer COVID-19 vaccination for six months after recovery, the sources said.

It has also suggested that pregnant women may be offered the choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine and that lactating women can be inoculated any time after delivery.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks, sources told PTI. Currently, the interval between two doses of Covishield is four to eight weeks. No change in dosage interval for Covaxin has been suggested by the panel.

The plea moved by a lawyer has suggested that the compensation should be paid from the National Disaster Response Fund or the PM CARES Fund to provide relief to those families who have no means to sustain themselves as most of them have lost the sole breadwinner to COVID-19.

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court, urging it to direct the Centre and the city government to frame guidelines for providing monetary compensation to the families of the patients who died due to a lack of oxygen supply during the COVID-19 pandemic and also to those who succumbed to the viral disease.

The NTAGI has also stated that those having laboratory test proven SARS-CoV-2 illness should defer COVID-19 vaccination for six months after recovery, the sources said.

It has also suggested that pregnant women may be offered the choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine and that lactating women can be inoculated any time after delivery.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks, sources told PTI. Currently, the interval between two doses of Covishield is four to eight weeks. No change in dosage interval for Covaxin has been suggested by the panel.

Maharashtra govt extends lockdown-like restrictions till 7 am on 1 June, according to an official order shared by the Chief Minister's Office. As per the order, those entering the state via any mode of transport will have to produce a RT-PCR negative test report from up to 48 hours before arrival in state. The same rule apply for cargo carries, which can have a maximum of two occupants (driver+ cleaner or helper). The test reports for persons in cargo carriers will remain valid for seven days.

COVID-19 News LATEST Updates: National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks, sources told PTI. The panel also suggested that pregnant women may be offered the choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine and that lactating women can be inoculated any time after delivery.

During the trial, the vaccine will be administered through muscles in two doses in a gap of 28 days, the Centre said.

The Drug Controller General of India on Thursday gave permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials of Covaxin on children belonging to the age group of 2 to 18 years.

The decision comes after the subject expert committee recommended the permission in favour of Bharat Biotech. The permission has been granted after "careful examination", the government said.

The active caseload comprises 37.10 lakh or 15.87 percent of the country's total infections.

Following a state cabinet meeting on Wednesday, health minister Rajesh Tope said that the state government would divert the stock it has purchased for inoculation of people between 18 and 44 to ensure that those who require their second dose get it on time.

The COVID-19 inoculation drive for the 18-44 years age group in Mumbai has been suspended until further orders, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Wednesday evening.

The announcement followed the Maharashtra government's decision to suspend inoculation for this category and divert the vaccine stock for the above 45 years age group due to

paucity of doses.

The BMC earlier in the day also issued revised guidelines allowing walk-in vaccination in Mumbai for certain categories for three days.

Those above 60 years and waiting for a second dose of Covishield vaccine, those still to get a second dose of Covaxin, and the disabled persons can opt for walk-in vaccination from Monday to Wednesday, it said.

But from Thursday to Saturday vaccination would take place only by prior appointment through Co-WIN app, and the centres will remain closed on Sunday, it said.

But municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, however, stated that the walk-in vaccination will be allowed only for three days, that is from 17-19 May, though the BMC

guidelines did not mention any such specific period.

Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also guardian minister for Mumbai suburban district, gave the same information as Chahal. "Looking at the limited supply of vaccines, it is crucial that we complete the prescribed second shot in the coming week for those who have gone past the prescribed gap between two vaccines," Thackeray tweeted.

Since last week, the civic body has made prior registration mandatory for the above 45 years category after witnessing chaotic scenes at a BKC inoculation centre and

overcrowding at several other centres.

Walk-in was allowed only for those due for second dose of Covaxin besides healthcare and frontline workers.

As per the civic body's data, so far 27,86,048 vaccine jabs have been administered in the city, including 6,92,620 second doses. 39,029 persons in 18-44 years age group have

received the jabs.