Last day to apply for Treasury Specialised Officer vacancies at MSC Bank today; check details here

The deadline to apply for Treasury Specialised Officers at the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank ends today, 31 March. Candidates who are interested and eligible but have not yet completed the registration process for the post can do so at the IBPS website- ibps.in.

The bank's Treasury Department is holding the recruitment drive for five Officer Grade II positions as well as three Junior Officer (Specialised Officers) vacancies.

Note: Only residents of Maharashtra are eligible to apply for the posts. The MSC Bank recruitment 2022 application fee for all candidates is Rs 1,770.

The age limit to apply for the mentioned posts is 23-35 years as of 28 February 2022. The applicants' educational qualifications should be as follows for Officer Grade II: Graduate/Postgraduate degree with specialisation in Finance/ Mathematics/Statistics with a minimum of 60 percent marks in aggregate. For Junior Officers posts, a Graduate/Postgraduate degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60 percent in aggregate is required.

Knowledge of Marathi language (reading, writing and speaking) is also required to apply for the posts.

It is recommended that all applicants read the official notice for detailed information on age restrictions, educational qualifications, and other requirements released by the recruiting bank. View the MSC Bank recruitment notice by clicking here.

Get the steps on how to Apply for MSC Bank recruitment 2022:

-Go to the IBPS website at ibps.in

-Click on the 'Apply Now' link present on the main page

-Go to New Registration and finish your registration

-Choose a position, fill out an application form, and upload documents

-Pay the fee and submit your MSC recruitment application

-Take a printout of the MSC recruitment form for future reference

Here's the direct link to apply for the MSC Bank Treasury Specialised Officer vacancies. For more details related to the recruitment process, you can visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank.