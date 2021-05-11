IPM is a five-year course for students who have passed the Class 12 examination and want to pursue Business Management. It is a combined course of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degrees

The application window for the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak’s Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) is all set to close today, 11 May. Those who wish to apply can do it by visiting the official website iimrohtak.ac.in. The exam will be held on 19 June from 9 am to 11 am.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

Visit https://www.iimrohtak.ac.in/ On the homepage, go to the ‘Degree/Diploma Programmes’ section A new page will open, click on the ‘IPM 2021 Registration’ link Now, fill the registration form. Agree to the declaration and submit it Login using credentials and fill the application form Upload all the required documents, scanned photograph and digital signature Pay the fee and submit the form Save a copy. If required, take a printout for future reference

Eligibility Criteria:

A candidate must have scored a minimum of 60 percent in Class 10 and Class 12 passed from a school recognised by any education board. The cut-off for SC/ST and PWD candidates is 55 percent An applicant should not be more than 20 years of age Students who will appear for this year’s board exams are also eligible to apply

IPM is a five-year course for students who have passed the Class 12 examination and want to pursue Business Management. It is a combined course of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degrees. On the successful completion of the course, a student will be awarded a degree in Master of Business Administration (MBA) by IIM Rohtak. It is mandatory to maintain a minimum CGPA of 5 for the last two years of the program to earn a master’s degree. Those who are not able to get a CGPA of 5 or more will be given only a BBA degree. Candidates who decide to quit the programme after three years will be awarded a BBA degree only.