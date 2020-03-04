Landslides shut vehicular traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway; restoration work underway, says police

Banihal/Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides in Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said.

Traffic on the highway has been suspended after landslide hit the road near Peera on the highway, they said. Restoration is underway and it will take a few more hours to restore Kashmir-bound traffic, the officials said.

Hundreds of vehicles moving towards the valley have been stranded between Peera and Udhampur, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic highway JS Johar told PTI that big boulders from nearby hill rolled down the highway near Peera bridge, six kilometers from the Nashri tunnel, thereby blocking the road.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.