You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Landslides in Arunachal Pradesh: District magistrate orders shutdown of high-priority BCT Road til 24 June

India Press Trust of India Jun 19, 2018 15:49:05 IST

Itanagar: Massive landslides at multiple locations on the strategically important Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road have disrupted surface communication to three districts in Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

West Kameng district magistrate Dr Sonal Swaroop has ordered closure of the road for vehicular traffic till June 24 due to the massive landslides at several locations of the vital road, considered to be the lifeline of Balipara-Charduar-Tawang districts.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

"After receiving reports of fresh landslides near Sessa in the district yesterday morning, the district magistrate has ordered for complete shutdown of the BCT road for all vehicular traffic with effect from 18 June to 24 June, as the present weather and road conditions could pose threat to the life and safety of the commuters," an official communique said on Tuesday.

The information regarding the closure of the BCT road has been communicated to the deputy commissioners of neighbouring East Kameng, Tawang and Sonitpur (Assam) districts, the communique said.

The Border Road Task Force (BRTF) authority has been directed to ensure restoration of the BCT road on utmost priority, it said.

People intending to travel to West Kameng and Tawang can opt for the newly constructed two-lane all-weather Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga (OKSRT) road, it said.

Commuters for East Kameng district could take the Sagalee-Seppa road.

Earlier, the district magistrate had issued an order calling for total closure of the BCT road for all vehicular traffic from 15 June to 17 June last following massive landslides at multiple locations on 14 June due to incessant rain in the district.

Official sources from Bomdila, the headquarters of West Kameng district, said that there was sufficient stock of food grains but stock of LPG cylinders is not adequate.

The lone petrol depot at Bomdila has downed its shutter for the time being but is expecting replenishment of POL items in a day or two, the sources added.


Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 15:49 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See
Group H - 19 Jun 2018
Colombia
0:1
Japan
Match Centre
Group H - 19 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Poland
:
Senegal
Group A - 19 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Egypt
Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Portugal
:
Morocco
Group A - 20 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Saudi Arabia
Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Spain
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Denmark
:
Australia
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Peru
Group D - 21 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Argentina
:
Croatia
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores