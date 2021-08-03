Efforts are on to rescue two people trapped in the landslide debris in Solan, while an earthmover and an air compressor have been deployed in Sirmaur for early restoration of the road.

On Tuesday, landslides hit Himachal Pradesh's Solan and Sirmaur districts.

In Sirmaur, the Nahan-Kumharhatti national highway has been blocked due to a landslide, a state disaster management official said.

The landslide occurred near Laddoo due to which the Nahan-Kumharhatti NH-907-A was blocked around 1 pm, the official said.

An earthmover and an air compressor have been deployed at the site for early restoration of the road, he added.

Earlier in the day, another landslide hit Solan district, trapping three people under the debris.

While one of them has been pulled out of the rubble, an operation is on to rescue the other two.

Teams of the district administration and police are at the spot, a state disaster management official said.

As per a report received from the Solan District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), the landslide occurred near a hotel in sector three in Parwanoo of Kasauli subdivision around 2.30 am, he added.

With inputs from PTI