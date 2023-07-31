Land-for-jobs scam case: Lalu Yadav, family's assets worth Rs 6 crore seized by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached the properties of Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav the land-for-job scam.

The properties include Yadav family’s Delhi and Patna property, including a residential house in New Friends Colony, News18 reported.

The development came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday named Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in addition to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi in its fresh chargesheet in connection with the Land for Job Scams.

The charge sheet filed in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court alleged that Tejashwi and Rabri were beneficiaries of the alleged crime.

According to News18, the CBI has also named AK Infosystems and several middlemen in the case besides members of the Yadav family. The charge sheet was filed in a special CBI court.

Accusations are that during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as minister in the UPA government from 2004 to 2009 substitutes from Patna were appointed in various zonal railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur, News18 reported.

The case filed in 2022 alleges that then railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav got pecuniary benefits for his family members in return for giving railway jobs to Bihar residents.