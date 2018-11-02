Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap files divorce petition after six months of marriage, cites 'incompatibility issues'

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav Friday filed a petition seeking divorce from his wife of six months citing incompatibility issues, his lawyer said. The separation has been sought invoking Section 13 A of the Hindu Marriage Act under which either spouse can unilaterally seek divorce, said lawyer Yashwant Kumar Sharma, who filed the petition on behalf of Tej Pratap at a civil court.

"I cannot give much details. I was only told by my client that he and his wife were not compatible and hence he wanted divorce," Sharma said. Tej Pratap, a sitting RJD MLA and a former Bihar minister, had tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai on 12 May. The grand wedding ceremony for which Prasad, serving sentences in fodder scam cases, had flown in from Ranchi after obtaining parole from a court, was attended by political leaders from virtually all political parties including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

While leaving the civil court premises, Tej Pratap's cavalcade was stopped by waiting journalists eager for response from the RJD leader, who wore a small bandage over his forehead. He, however, rushed to the airport without taking any questions to leave for Ranchi, where his father is admitted in a hospital, only to return to the residence of his mother Rabri Devi on being persuaded by close family members.

No member of the family was available for comments. Journalists and cameramen made a beeline outside the 10, Circular Road residence of Rabri Devi where Aishwarya Rai along with her father Chandrika Rai visited in the evening while refusing to take questions. They were later joined by Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti, the eldest of Lalu-Rabri's nine children.

Granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai, Aishwarya is a management graduate. There have been rumours that the couple did not get along well. Tej Pratap has been also dropping hints that he did not get along well with his younger brother Tejashwi who has emerged as the party's de facto leader in their father's absence.