Lalu Prasad Yadav turns 73 today: Wife Rabri Devi and others wish the former Bihar CM on his birthday

Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtryia Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav turns 73 on 11 June. The veteran leader who is serving a jail term since 2017 after conviction in the fodder scam is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Raipur, due to health complications.

Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, said is father’s birthday will be celebrated as 'Garib Samman Diwas' by feeding the poor who have been affected the most due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Instead of cutting a cake or lighting candles, we will feed the poor. We worry about the poor, unemployment and farmers while state government only worries about elections,” he was quoted as saying.

Tomorrow we will celebrate Lalu ji's birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas'. Instead of cutting a cake or lighting candles, we will feed the poor. We worry about the poor, unemployment & farmers while state govt only worries about elections: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pic.twitter.com/sT46Q9jZYk — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

From politicians to the common people, a number of Twitter users extended their greetings to the former Bihar CM on his birthday.

Lalu Yadav’s wife and former CM of Bihar, Rabri Devi wished him on the occasion. She wrote, “May you be healthy and continue to fight for the honor and rights of the poor.” She accompanied the tweet with a video montage of the leader and his journey so far.

आपको जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ। प्रभु की कृपा आप पर हर पल हर क्षण बनी रहे। साज़िशकर्ताओं ने जेल तो भगवान श्रीकृष्ण को भी भेज दिया था। आप स्वस्थ रहें और गरीबों के सम्मान व अधिकार के लिए यूँ ही लड़ते रहें। यही एक परम प्रार्थना है यही एक दिली दुआ है। #LongLiveLalu pic.twitter.com/D1WKhzLh9n — Rabri Devi (@RabriDeviRJD) June 11, 2020

His sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav tweeted on Lalu Yadav’s birthday. Tej Pratap wrote, “Miss you so much papa,” while Tejashwi shared a message on his Twitter wall which highlighted the words of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

जेपी आंदोलन को लीड करने और देश में फासीवाद की चूले हिलाने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाने वाले मंडल कमीशन के हीरो को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई। miss you so much papa..#LongLiveLalu pic.twitter.com/jKF5MvnmSP — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 10, 2020

आज आदरणीय पिता जी के जन्मदिवस पर उनकी कही बात याद आ रही है। “संघर्ष लम्बा होगा, परीक्षा कड़ी होगी तुम घबराना मत, हमें बिहार के विकास और ग़रीबों की ख़ुशियों के लिए लड़ना-मरना है। सामाजिक न्याय हमने किया अब तुम आर्थिक न्याय करना। हमारी ख़ुशियों का त्याग भी हो तो फ़िक्र नहीं करना” pic.twitter.com/7dvxPlBUST — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 11, 2020

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Union minister Praful Patel wrote, “Birthday wishes to Shri @laluprasadrjd ji. May God bless him with long and healthy life.”

Birthday wishes to Shri @laluprasadrjd ji. May God bless him with long and healthy life.@yadavtejashwi @RJDforIndia#LaluPrasadYadav — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) June 11, 2020

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son-in-law, Rewari MLA Chiranjeev Rao greeted him on his birthday as well.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said that Lalu Prasad Yadav is “one of the wittiest India has seen in Parliament.”

Happy birthday to the former CM of Bihar, Former Railway Minister of India & one of the wittiest India has seen in Parliament. #LaluPrasadYadav — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) June 11, 2020

Chairman of The Indigenous progressive regional alliance Pradyot Tripura wished the former Bihar CM on his birthday writing, "Love him or hate him you cannot ignore the man!"

Wishing #LaluPrasadYadav A very happy birthday . Love him or hate him you cannot ignore the man ! — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) June 11, 2020

Another Twitter user wrote, "The railway minister who gave the poor a chance to travel in an AC coach by starting the Garib Rath train. Happy birthday to #LaluPrasadYadav."

The railway minister who gave the poor a chance to travel in an Ac coach by starting the Garib Rath train. Happy birthday to #LaluPrasadYadav pic.twitter.com/EuEYMnG1C8 — chanchal kumar (@chancha98447844) June 11, 2020

One user pointed out that the former Union minister is one of the handful Indian leaders who has constantly fought against communalism and defended secularism.