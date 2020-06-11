You are here:
Lalu Prasad Yadav turns 73 today: Wife Rabri Devi and others wish the former Bihar CM on his birthday

India FP Trending Jun 11, 2020 14:13:23 IST

Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtryia Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav turns 73 on 11 June. The veteran leader who is serving a jail term since 2017 after conviction in the fodder scam is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Raipur, due to health complications.

Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, said is father’s birthday will be celebrated as 'Garib Samman Diwas' by feeding the poor who have been affected the most due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Instead of cutting a cake or lighting candles, we will feed the poor. We worry about the poor, unemployment and farmers while state government only worries about elections,” he was quoted as saying.

From politicians to the common people, a number of Twitter users extended their greetings to the former Bihar CM on his birthday.

Lalu Yadav’s wife and former CM of Bihar, Rabri Devi wished him on the occasion.  She wrote, “May you be healthy and continue to fight for the honor and rights of the poor.” She accompanied the tweet with a video montage of the leader and his journey so far.

His sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav tweeted on Lalu Yadav’s birthday. Tej Pratap wrote, “Miss you so much papa,” while Tejashwi shared a message on his Twitter wall which highlighted the words of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Union minister Praful Patel wrote, “Birthday wishes to Shri @laluprasadrjd ji. May God bless him with long and healthy life.”

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son-in-law, Rewari MLA Chiranjeev Rao greeted him on his birthday as well.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said that Lalu Prasad Yadav is “one of the wittiest India has seen in Parliament.”

Chairman of The Indigenous progressive regional alliance Pradyot Tripura wished the former Bihar CM on his birthday writing, "Love him or hate him you cannot ignore the man!"

Another Twitter user wrote, "The railway minister who gave the poor a chance to travel in an AC coach by starting the Garib Rath train.  Happy birthday to #LaluPrasadYadav."

One user pointed out that the former Union minister is one of the handful Indian leaders who has constantly fought against communalism and defended secularism.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 14:13:23 IST



