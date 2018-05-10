Lalu Prasad Yadav to remain under watch of camera at son Tej Pratap's marriage

Ranchi: Convicted and jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav will remain under constant watch of camera during the marriage of his eldest son Tej Pratap, said sources in the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, where he is currently lodged.

Lalu, who has been granted by the jail authorities three days' parole with certain conditions to attend the marriage, will not meet and speak to party leaders, media persons and not engage in any political activity.

All his movements would be captured by video cameras, a jail official said.

He left for Ranchi airport from the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), where he is admitted for treatment, and will leave for Patna by a private carrier at 5.50 p.m, the sources said.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief is accompanied by a team of doctors and policemen.

Lalu has been undergoing treatment at RIMS after he was brought to Ranchi from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on 1 May.

His provisional bail plea hearing is due to be taken up at the Jharkhand High Court on May 11.

Lalu Prasad was admitted to RIMS on March 17 following complaints of uneasiness when he was lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail, where he is serving a jail term since December 23, 2017 in connection with the fodder scam.

He has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013 — the latest being the Dumka treasury case in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years in jail.