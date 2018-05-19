You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to Patna hospital after complaining of chest pain, breathing problem

India IANS May 19, 2018 13:26:43 IST

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Saturday admitted to a government-run hospital after he complained of breathing problem and chest pain, a party leader said.

File image of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. PTI

File image of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. PTI

According to RJD leader Bhola Yadav, Lalu Prasad suddenly complained of breathing problem and pain in his chest after which he was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science.

"Lalu is under observation..." he said, adding that Lalu Prasad has been suffering from as many as 16 ailments.

The convicted RJD chief was granted provisional bail of six weeks earlier this week after nearly five months at the Birsa Munda Central Jail where he is serving a jail term since 23 December, 2017 in connection with the fodder scam.

Lalu Prasad was admitted to RIMS in Ranchi on 17 March.

He has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013, the latest being the Dumka treasury case in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years in jail.


Updated Date: May 19, 2018 13:26 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores