Mumbai's biggest Ganesh festival Lalbaugcha Raja cancelled as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in city

Lalbaugcha Raja is among the most grand pandals set up during Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada.

Mumbai: For the first time in the history of Lalbaugcha Raja, Lord Ganpati's idol will not be established due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided not to hold Ganeshotsav celebrations and would instead set up a blood donation camp, informed Mandal officials. "Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided that they will not establish Lord Ganpati's idol and will do social work for those 11 days of festivities," the officials said.

"A blood donation camp and plasma donation camp will be set up at the same place. Also, they will honour the families of martyrs who have sacrificed their lives at the LoC or LAC borders. This is the first time in the history of Lalbaugcha Raja that the Ganpati idol will not be established," the officials added.

Each year, Ganeshotsav is celebrated in a lavish manner in Mumbai, where lakhs of devotees visit the mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

Ganeshotsav also called Ganesh Chaturthi, is a festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada. It will start on 22 August this year.

However, the celebrations this time are likely to be subdued as Maharashtra is one of the worst virus-affected states by COVID-19. The state had reported 1,74,761 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, as per the state Health Department.