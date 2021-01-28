Lala Lajpat Rai's birth anniversary: From Modi to Naidu, politicians pay tribute to 'Punjab Kesari'

Narendra Modi said that Lala Lajpat Rai's contribution to the freedom struggle is 'indelible' and inspires people across generations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. He spoke about the stalwart's "indelible" contribution to the freedom struggle of India.

"Remembering the great Lala Lajpat Rai Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India’s freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations," he tweeted.

महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी पंजाब केसरी लाला लाजपत राय को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। Remembering the great Lala Lajpat Rai Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India’s freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2021

Born on 28 January, 1865, Lala Lajpat Rai was a noted freedom fighter from Punjab and later came to be known as Punjab Kesari.

One-third of the Lal Bal Pal triumvirate, his ideology also earned him the title 'Lion of Punjab'.

Apart from the prime minister, several other politicians remembered Rai on his birth anniversary.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid his tributes to the legendary freedom fighter, who, "through his remarkable oratory and stimulating writings inspired many Indians to join the freedom struggle."

I pay my humble tributes to the legendary freedom fighter and true nationalist, 'Punjab Kesari' Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary today. #LalaLajpatRai through his remarkable oratory and stimulating writings inspired many Indians to join the freedom struggle. pic.twitter.com/nhwHn6kKY1 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 28, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that the freedom fighter's "unrestrained struggle" still inspires patriotism and inspiration among countrymen.

पंजाब केसरी लाला लाजपत राय जी माँ भारती के ऐसे वीर सपूत थे जिन्होंने अंग्रेज़ों की क्रूरता और अत्याचारों को सहते हुए जन-जन में स्वाधीनता की अलख जगाने का काम किया। देश की आजादी के लिए लाला जी का बलिदान व अप्रतिम संघर्ष आज भी देशवासियों में राष्ट्रभक्ति व प्रेरणा का संचार करता है। pic.twitter.com/wZb308bBBL — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2021

"Homage to 'Punjab Kesari' Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. His deep love for the motherland, and the great spirit of patriotism, is an inspiration for generations to come," tweeted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Homage to ‘Punjab Kesari’ Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. His deep love for the motherland, and the great spirit of patriotism, is an inspiration for generations to come — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 28, 2021

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik also remembered the freedom fighter, with the latter writing, "He was a nationalist and a great exponent of Swadeshi movement. His deep love for the country and sacrifice continue to inspire."

Humble tributes to one of the prominent leaders of our freedom movement, Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai ji on his birth anniversary. His role during the independence movement, his courage and sacrifices will continue to inspire generations to come. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 28, 2021

Humble tributes to great freedom fighter and patriot, Punjab Kesari #LalaLajpatRai on his birth anniversary. He was a nationalist and a great exponent of Swadeshi movement. His deep love for the country and sacrifice continue to inspire. pic.twitter.com/QnOgIlYRdX — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 28, 2021

“Honest differences, controversial discussions and criticism of public men by public men, are absolutely necessary for the healthy growth and progress of nationalism. “ – Lala Lajpat Rai pic.twitter.com/iXTACzmLRX — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 28, 2021