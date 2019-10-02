You are here:
Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2019: Kovind, Modi remember India's second PM on Twitter; call him 'a stalwart who never deviated from ideals'

India FP Staff Oct 02, 2019 12:58:50 IST

  • Today India is celebrating a day that holds immense historical significance for the entire country as it marks the birth anniversaries of Mahatama Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri

  • Born on 2 October, 1904, as Munshi Lal Bahadur Shastri, he was the second Prime Minister of India.

  • President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other top political leaders across the spectrum paid their tributes to the former Prime Minister at Vijay Ghat

Today India is celebrating a day that holds immense historical significance for the entire country as it marks the birth anniversaries of two Independence-era stalwarts, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. While the national holiday, marked as Gandhi Jayanti is common knowledge to all citizens, Shastri's birth anniversary is often eclipsed by the mega events planned to honour the father of the nation.

However, Shastri in his own right, is celebrated as a mass leader who contributed immensely to the cause of Independence and in nation building post the end of British occupation of Indian subcontinent. Born on 2 October, 1904 as Munshi Lal Bahadur Shastri, he went on to become the second Prime Minister of India after Jawaharlal Nehru.

His slogan, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan became the war cry for millions of people when the nation was at war with China in 1962. It was this popular slogan that highlighted the importance of farmers and soldiers to the rest of the country.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other top political leaders across the spectrum paid their tributes to the former Prime Minister at Vijay Ghat, New Delhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to share pictures from the event.

With that, he also wished the former prime minister on his birth anniversary in another tweet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to twitter to pay homage and called him "a stalwart who never deviated from his ideals and principles, come what may."

As the country geared up to celebrate his 115th birth anniversary, top politicians also took to Twitter to pay homage and remember him today. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis remembered former prime minister's popular slogan today in his tweet:

Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari also tweeted out paying respects:

Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamta Banerjee wished him on his birthday and said, " Let us never forget the welfare of our farmers" in her tweet.

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik also shared the golden words of former prime minister in his tweet:

Other politicians like Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal among others wished him on his birthday:

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 12:58:50 IST

