Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2019: Kovind, Modi remember India's second PM on Twitter; call him 'a stalwart who never deviated from ideals'

Today India is celebrating a day that holds immense historical significance for the entire country as it marks the birth anniversaries of two Independence-era stalwarts, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. While the national holiday, marked as Gandhi Jayanti is common knowledge to all citizens, Shastri's birth anniversary is often eclipsed by the mega events planned to honour the father of the nation.

However, Shastri in his own right, is celebrated as a mass leader who contributed immensely to the cause of Independence and in nation building post the end of British occupation of Indian subcontinent. Born on 2 October, 1904 as Munshi Lal Bahadur Shastri, he went on to become the second Prime Minister of India after Jawaharlal Nehru.

His slogan, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan became the war cry for millions of people when the nation was at war with China in 1962. It was this popular slogan that highlighted the importance of farmers and soldiers to the rest of the country.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other top political leaders across the spectrum paid their tributes to the former Prime Minister at Vijay Ghat, New Delhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to share pictures from the event.

President Kovind paid tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/d7nQK3WOBc — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2019

With that, he also wished the former prime minister on his birth anniversary in another tweet

Remembering our former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his birth anniversary. A great son of India, he served our nation with utmost diligence and dedication. His courage, simplicity and integrity remains an inspiration for the entire country. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to twitter to pay homage and called him "a stalwart who never deviated from his ideals and principles, come what may."

As the country geared up to celebrate his 115th birth anniversary, top politicians also took to Twitter to pay homage and remember him today. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis remembered former prime minister's popular slogan today in his tweet:

My Pranam to the Former PM of India Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri ji who gave us the mantra of #JaiJawanJaiKisan on his birth anniversary today! भारताचे माजी पंतप्रधान, ‘जय जवान-जय किसान’चा नारा बुलंद करणारे लाल बहादूर शास्त्री यांना जयंतीदिनी विनम्र अभिवादन!#LalBahadurShastriJayanti pic.twitter.com/gVNlhB5GQ4 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 2, 2019

Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari also tweeted out paying respects:

Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamta Banerjee wished him on his birthday and said, " Let us never forget the welfare of our farmers" in her tweet.

Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan Tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his birth anniversary. Let us never forget the welfare of our farmers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 2, 2019

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik also shared the golden words of former prime minister in his tweet:

Humble tributes to former Prime Minister #LalBahadurShastri on his birth anniversary. He was a freedom fighter, patriot and his golden words, “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” is still a guiding force to build a strong and powerful nation. pic.twitter.com/ChsciolVy2 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 2, 2019

Other politicians like Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal among others wished him on his birthday:

देश को 'जय जवान, जय किसान' का मंत्र देने वाले श्री लालबहादुर शास्त्री जी की जन्मजयंती पर उन्हें मेरा नमन। स्वावलंबी व स्वाभिमानी भारत के निर्माण हेतु किये उनके प्रयास अतुल्य थे। उनकी सरलता और सादगी के पीछे एक दृढ निश्चयी और संकल्पित व्यक्तित्व था, जो आज भी हमें प्रेरणा देता है। pic.twitter.com/kQZs4BQ8Yh — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 2, 2019