Lal Bahadur Shastri birth anniversary: Political leaders commemorate ex-PM who coined slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'

Shastri was born in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on 2 October, 1904 and passed away on 11 January, 1966 after suffering a massive heart attack in Russia's Tashkent, where he signed a peace agreement between India and Pakistan post the 1965 war.

India's second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri held term from 1964 to 1966. Having taken charge as the prime minister following the demise of Jawaharlal Nehru, Shastri played an important role in the freedom movement of the country and also led it during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. It was during the war that Lal Bahadur Shastri coined the famed slogan, 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.'

Shastri was born in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on 2 October, 1904 and passed away on 11 January, 1966 after suffering a massive heart attack in Russia's Tashkent, where he signed a peace agreement between India and Pakistan post the 1965 war.

The mystery of Shastri's death remains intact even to this day. The prime minister had gone to Tashkent to sign the Tashkent MoU to end the 1965 war with Pakistan. At that time, Shastri was well but immediately after the night on 11 January 1966, there was sudden news that he had died of a heart attack.

The Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu remembered the former Prime Minister, writing, "My humble tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his death anniversary today. Shastri ji personified simplicity, honesty & integrity & led by example. He was an astute administrator who coined the famous slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’."

In a separate tweet, he added, "He will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to nation-building. #LalBahadurShastri."

My humble tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his death anniversary today. Shastri ji personified simplicity, honesty & integrity & led by example. He was an astute administrator who coined the famous slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’. pic.twitter.com/Uvc2MkF4XD — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 11, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that on the one hand, Lal Bahadur Shastri set new standards in politics and on the other hand, united the country in odd circumstances.

भारत रत्न लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी ने एक ओर अपनी सादगी से राजनीति में नए मानक स्थापित किये तो वहीं दूसरी ओर अपने दृढ नेतृत्व से देश को विषम परिस्तिथियों में एकजुट कर जवानों और किसानों में अद्भुत ऊर्जा का संचार किया। राष्ट्रभक्ति व कर्तव्यनिष्ठा के ऐसे अद्वितीय प्रतीक को चरण वंदन। pic.twitter.com/tsJR5GIYeU — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 11, 2021

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath paid his tributes by recalling the charitable and simple nature of Shastri on his death anniversary adding that his unforgettable efforts for the nation are an inspiration.

शुचिता, सादगी व सरलता की प्रतिमूर्ति, श्वेत क्रांति व हरित क्रांति के प्रणेता, जय जवान-जय किसान जैसे अमर मंत्र के उद्घोषक, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री, भारत रत्न श्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर कोटिशः नमन। राष्ट्रोत्थान हेतु आपके अविस्मरणीय प्रयास हमारे लिए प्रेरणा हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 11, 2021

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu remembered the former prime minister, writing, "Tribute to one of the greatest Prime Minister of India Shri #LalBahadurShastri Ji on his death anniversary. Displaying great leadership skills, he led the country when it was passing through a severe trial, infusing new energy in people. He gave us the slogan #JaiJawanJaiKisan!"

Tribute to one of the greatest Prime Minister of India Shri #LalBahadurShastri Ji on his death anniversary. Displaying great leadership skills, he led the country when it was passing through a severe trial, infusing new energy in people. He gave us the slogan #JaiJawanJaiKisan! pic.twitter.com/zD7ruF6kwA — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 11, 2021

"Humble tributes to former PM, Bharat Ratna #LalBahadurShastri ji on his punyatithi. His simplicity, honesty & strong determination remain an inspiration. ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’- was the focus of his policies, wch strengthened nation & for wch we shall remain ever grateful to him," wrote Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot.

Humble tributes to former PM, Bharat Ratna #LalBahadurShastri ji on his punyatithi. His simplicity, honesty & strong determination remain an inspiration. ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’- was the focus of his policies, wch strengthened nation & for wch we shall remain ever grateful to him. pic.twitter.com/cABgwP08dA — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 11, 2021

Information and Technology minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad paid his tributes to Shastri as well.

My tribute to the former Prime Minister of India and popular leader Shri #LalBahadurShastri Ji on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/IV99VBfOyo — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) January 11, 2021

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizer Sadananda Gowda wrote, "Heartfelt tributes to former PM of India & Bharat Ratna Shri #LalBahadurShastri Ji on his death anniversary. The icon of simplicity who contributed unceasingly to the progress of the country. He will always be remembered for his ideas, integrity, and unprecedented dedication."

Heartfelt tributes to former PM of India & Bharat Ratna Shri #LalBahadurShastri Ji on his death anniversary. The icon of simplicity who contributed unceasingly to the progress of the country. He will always be remembered for his ideas, integrity, and unprecedented dedication. — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) January 11, 2021

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee remembered Shastri, writing, "Tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, former prime minister, on his death anniversary. He gave us the inspirational slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’. We are proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. Farmers are the heroes of our nation. The Centre MUST repeal the anti-farmer Acts NOW!."

Tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, former prime minister, on his death anniversary. He gave us the inspirational slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’. We are proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. Farmers are the heroes of our nation. The Centre MUST repeal the anti-farmer Acts NOW! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 11, 2021

Here's what others wrote:

Tributes to former Prime Minister #LalBahadurShastri, a man of great integrity, competence, humility, inner strength & resoluteness on his death anniversary today. He was the epitome of the best in Indian culture 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9s6C7kvQ5C — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 11, 2021