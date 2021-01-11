India

Lal Bahadur Shastri birth anniversary: Political leaders commemorate ex-PM who coined slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'

Shastri was born in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on 2 October, 1904 and passed away on 11 January, 1966 after suffering a massive heart attack in Russia's Tashkent, where he signed a peace agreement between India and Pakistan post the 1965 war.

Former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Image courtesy Hariomsingh4285/Wikimedia Commons

India's second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri held term from 1964 to 1966. Having taken charge as the prime minister following the demise of Jawaharlal Nehru, Shastri played an important role in the freedom movement of the country and also led it during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. It was during the war that Lal Bahadur Shastri coined the famed slogan, 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.'

The mystery of Shastri's death remains intact even to this day. The prime minister had gone to Tashkent to sign the Tashkent MoU to end the 1965 war with Pakistan. At that time, Shastri was well but immediately after the night on 11 January 1966, there was sudden news that he had died of a heart attack.

The Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu remembered the former Prime Minister, writing, "My humble tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his death anniversary today. Shastri ji personified simplicity, honesty & integrity & led by example. He was an astute administrator who coined the famous slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’."

In a separate tweet, he added, "He will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to nation-building. #LalBahadurShastri."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that on the one hand, Lal Bahadur Shastri set new standards in politics and on the other hand, united the country in odd circumstances.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath paid his tributes by recalling the charitable and simple nature of Shastri on his death anniversary adding that his unforgettable efforts for the nation are an inspiration.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu remembered the former prime minister, writing, "Tribute to one of the greatest Prime Minister of India Shri #LalBahadurShastri Ji on his death anniversary. Displaying great leadership skills, he led the country when it was passing through a severe trial, infusing new energy in people. He gave us the slogan #JaiJawanJaiKisan!"

"Humble tributes to former PM, Bharat Ratna #LalBahadurShastri ji on his punyatithi. His simplicity, honesty & strong determination remain an inspiration. ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’- was the focus of his policies, wch strengthened nation & for wch we shall remain ever grateful to him," wrote Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot.

Information and Technology minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad paid his tributes to Shastri as well.

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizer Sadananda Gowda wrote, "Heartfelt tributes to former PM of India & Bharat Ratna Shri #LalBahadurShastri Ji on his death anniversary. The icon of simplicity who contributed unceasingly to the progress of the country. He will always be remembered for his ideas, integrity, and unprecedented dedication."

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee remembered Shastri, writing, "Tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, former prime minister, on his death anniversary. He gave us the inspirational slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’. We are proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. Farmers are the heroes of our nation. The Centre MUST repeal the anti-farmer Acts NOW!."

Here's what others wrote:

