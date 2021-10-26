In the last hearing the apex court had reprimanded the UP police for “dragging its feet” in the investigation after it found out that the statements of only four out of 44 witnesses has been taken

The Supreme Court will continue hearing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on Tuesday, a week after it reprimanded the Uttar Pradesh police for “dragging its feet” in the investigation.

The apex court on 20 October was told by the state government that statements of only four out of the 44 witnesses have been recorded by the judicial magistrate. Noting that the special investigation team (SIT) probing the violence needed to get more witnesses to record their statements, the top court adjourned the proceedings last week to 26 October.

CJI NV Ramana said, "Status report filed has been perused. Senior counsels submit that statements will be recorded under 164, and has sought time to take more instructions. Matter to be taken up next on 26th October."

On 3 October, three cars rammed into a crowd of protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Two of these cars belong to the Minister of State in Ministry of Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra. Eyewitnesses allege that the minister's son, Ashish Mishra, was in one of the three cars. The incident and the violence in its aftermath left eight people dead: four farmers, two BJP workers, a driver of one of the vehicles, and a journalist.

