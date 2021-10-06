The development came on a day several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, flocked to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the victims who were mowed down by a vehicle allegedly driven by Union minister Ajay Mishra's son

Taking suo motu cognisance of the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri that saw the death of eight people, the Supreme Court listed the matter for hearing on Thursday by a bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant will also part be a part of the bench.

#BREAKING Supreme Court takes Suo Motu cognisance of Lakhimpur Kheri Violence. To be heard tomorrow by a bench led by CJI NV Ramana. RE- VIOLENCE IN LAKHIMPUR KHERI (UP) LEADING TO LOSS OF LIFE @Uppolice @myogiadityanath #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/8ExIQYIr20 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 6, 2021

The development came on a day several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, flocked to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the victims who were mowed down by a vehicle allegedly driven by Union minister Ajay Mishra's son.

Besides Rahul and Priyanka were accompanied by Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Channi, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala and Deepender Hooda.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches Lakhimpur Kheri, where 8 persons including 4 farmers lost their lives in violence on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/G3KadO9IKv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2021

Punjab, Chhattisgarh announce Rs 50 lakh for kin of victims

The Punjab and Chhattisgarh governments announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each to families of four farmers and a journalist killed in the violence.

Making the announcement, Channi said, "My state is an agriculture-dominated state and if farmers are going to be killed, we are not going to sit quiet. Congress will not sit quiet. We had a discussion with Rahul Gandhi here and have decided that the Punjab government will provide Rs 50 lakh to the families of the farmers and the journalist who died in the incident."

Following Channi, Baghel too said that just like Punjab, Chhattisgarh is an agriculture-dominated state and is referred to as "Dhan ka katora (rice bowl)".

Rahul Gandhi, UP Police impasse over travel arrangement

Earlier in the day, the former Congress chief had a face-off with the Uttar Pradesh Police when he landed in Lucknow airport over transport arrangements. He refused to take the route or transport suggested by the police, saying, "Who are you to arrange my transport? I want to leave in my car."

"What kind of a persmission have I been granted by the UP government? These people are not letting me go out of the airport," he said, adding "We want to go in our car (to Lakhimpur Kheri) but they (police) want to take us in their vehicle."

AAP delegation visits Lakhimpur Kheri

An Aam Aadmi Party delegation Wednesday reached Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of farmers who lost their lives.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also spoke to one affected family over phone and extended deepest condolences and assured all possible help.

"AAP delegation reaches Lakhimpur Kheri. MP Sanjay Singh, LoP Harpal Cheema MLA, MLA Raghav Chadha and others met relatives of the deceased farmer Nachhatar Singh," the party said in a tweet around 5.30 pm.

The party also shared a video of Kejriwal speaking to the family over phone.

Finally met with the bereaved family in Dhaurahra, Uttar Pradesh, offered our heartfelt condolences and all possible assistance. Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal spoke to the family members over phone and assured our resolute to fight relentlessly till justice is done. pic.twitter.com/heWwSLdJKF — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) October 6, 2021

Ajay Mishra meets Amit Shah

Meanwhile, MoS Ajay Misra – whose son Ashish Misra has been accused of mowing down farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri – met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi amid Opposition demands for his dismissal.

Top government sources told NDTV that the possibility of his resignation has been ruled out, saying he has clarified twice that he and his son were not present. "Yes his car was there and let a full investigation take place," a source said.

All parties are permitted to visit Lakhimpur, but only five people will be allowed at a time, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, UP's Additional Chief Secretary, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Opposition parties have been clamouring to go to Lakhimpur since Sunday, but the state police did not allow anyone, citing law and order situation.

Three of the farmers who died on Sunday were cremated on Tuesday. The fourth farmer, Gurvinder Sngh, who was allegedly shot by Ashish Mihsra, was cremated today after a second postmortem.

Four people died on Sunday after a vehicle mowed down farmers who were protesting against the visit of the Union minister and the state's Deputy Chief Minister Kehsav Maurya. Another four were killed in the violence and arson that followed.

Rajasthan Congress to hold protest march to Lakhimpur tomorrow

The Rajasthan Congress will hold a protest march to Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday at 11 am, the party's state unit indicated.

"To express condolences to the families of the victims of the farmer massacre and demand strict punishment for the killers, tomorrow at 11 am, thousands of Congress workers under the leadership of Rajasthan Congress State President Govind Dostara, will march on foot from the elevated Nagla border of Bharatpur to Lakhimpur Kheri," the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee tweeted.

Ruling allies in Maharashtra call for state bandh on 11 Oct

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday expressed regret over the death of farmers, while the ruling allies called for a statewide bandh on 11 October to protest against the incident in the Uttar Pradesh district.

The Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, allies in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), gave the call for Maharashtra bandh to protest against the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The incident in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh found a mention in a meeting of the state cabinet, where ministers condoled the death of farmers and stood in silence for two minutes as a mark of respect.

The meeting was presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. "The state cabinet passed a resolution expressing regret over the death of farmers in the incident," said the Chief Minister's Office.

"The BJP-led government at the Centre is trying to "crush" farmers and it is necessary to protest against it," said state NCP president Jayant Patil.

SAD delegation to meet Shah, Adityanath

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Wednesday said that a party delegation will meet Amit Shah and request him to ensure that exemplary action is taken against those involved in the killing of farmers.

Badal said the SAD has already written to Shah seeking time for the meeting and that he will lead the party delegation.

The SAD president said that a separate party delegation will also meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to impress upon him the need to ensure that the perpetrators of the "ghastly" attack on farmers are brought to book.

With inputs from agencies