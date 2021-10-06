As per the cause list uploaded on the apex court website, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would hear the matter.

The Supreme Court of India has taken suo moto cognisance of the violence that claimed eight lives in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

The UP government on Wednesday allowed Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit the violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district after initially saying no, and also released Vadra from three days of preventive detention.

The day also saw an AAP delegation meet the grieving families in Lakhimpur and junior minister Ajay Kumar Mishra calling on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi for their first meeting since a murder case was registered against Mishra's son for allegedly mowing down four farmers.

Meanwhile. the Maharashtra Cabinet expressed regret over the death of farmers in the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri, while the ruling allies here called for a statewide bandh on 11 October to protest against the incident in the Uttar Pradesh district as they sought to corner the BJP over the tragedy.

The Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, allies in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), gave the call for Maharashtra bandh to protest against the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, four of them farmers, were killed on Sunday.

No arrest has been made in the case so far.

Initially, the state government had denied permission to Rahul Gandhi for his visit, which led the Congress leader to allege at a press conference that there is "dictatorship" in the country and farmers are being "systematically attacked".

"There used to be democracy here, but there is a dictatorship in India now. Politicians cannot go to Uttar Pradesh. We are being told since yesterday that we cannot go to Uttar Pradesh," Gandhi charged.

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to fan unrest over the incident.

Later, the state government allowed Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and three other Congress leaders to visit the district. It also allowed all political parties to visit the state but not more than five people at a time.

Gandhi reached Lucknow's Chaudhari Charan Singh airport in the afternoon from Delhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel and party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

They were joined by Deepender Singh Hooda as they staged a brief sit-in inside the airport on being asked to travel to Lakhimpur in a police vehicle. They were finally allowed to go in their own car.

"First, I was told that I can go in my own vehicle, now you are saying that you will go in a police vehicle. They are doing some mischief," Gandhi told reporters.

After he left the airport, it took Gandhi a couple of hours to reach the Provincial Armed Constabulary guest house in Sitapur, around 88 km from Lucknow, where Priyanka Gandhi was kept in detention since Monday morning.

Sitapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Pyarelal Maurya said in the evening that Priyanka Gandhi has been released.

On their way to Lakhimpur Kheri from Sitapur, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi were in in one vehicle, while Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Deepinder Hooda are in another.

Sources said they may first stop at Nighashan in Lakhimpur district, the native place of journalist Raman Kashyap who also died in Sunday''s violence. Nighashan is around 100 km from Sitapur.

An Aam Aadmi Party delegation also reached Lakhimpur Kheri in the evening to meet the victim families. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to one affected family over phone and extended deepest condolences.

In Chandigarh, police used a water cannon to disperse AAP workers trying to lay siege to the Punjab governor's house over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Junior minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, meanwhile, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi for the first time since a murder case was registered against Ashish for allegedly mowing down four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Sources said Mishra is understood to have briefed Shah about Sunday's incident in his home district of Lakhimpur Kheri. Mishra has denied allegations of his son's involvement.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also said a party delegation will meet Shah and request him to ensure exemplary action against those involved in the killing of farmers.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged the BJP government is committing more atrocities than the British, and its minister is threatening to suppress farmers' voices.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait demanded Mishra’s resignation and the arrest of all accused, warning that a nationwide agitation will be launched if authorities failed to implement within a week the agreement made with the farmers.

"Our protest has not ended. We will wait till eight days since the agreement and if the demands are not fulfilled a nationwide agitation would be launched," Tikait told reporters.

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to fan unrest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, alleging the Gandhi family is using the tragedy as an opportunity to derive political mileage.

He alleged the Gandhi family had nothing to do with either farmers or any other section of society. "They are not even concerned about the Congress. All they want is that their fortunes should not be scuttled."

Meanwhile, Gurvinder Singh alias Gyaniji, one of the four farmers killed in the violence, was cremated on Wednesday morning after a second autopsy was conducted as demanded by his family, police said.

The family members of the 22-year-old, hailing from Moharia village of Bahraich district, had refused to cremate him, claiming he was shot dead but the post-mortem report had no mention of it. They had received the support from farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and Punjabi singer Sonia Maan.

Farmer leaders have claimed that MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish was in one of the cars that they alleged knocked down some protesters opposing Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit on 3 October.

