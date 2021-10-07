live

Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE updates: Supreme Court hearing begins; Akhilesh Yadav to reach victims' village shortly

Lakhimpur Kheri live updates: The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a one-member Commission to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri incident within two months

FP Staff October 07, 2021 11:57:33 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE updates: Supreme Court hearing begins; Akhilesh Yadav to reach victims' village shortly

A scene from the violent clashes that erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri after a vehicle in the convoy of a Union Minister ran over farmers protesting at the site. PTI

12:02 (ist)

Lakhimpur Kheri live updates:

Listed Lakhimpur matter suo motu by mistake, case to be heard as PIL, says CJI

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana clarified that the court intended the matter to be listed as a letter petition, not as a suo motu case. He said that the Supreme Court decided to take up the matter as a Public Interest Litigation after the letters by two advocates who had urged the apex court to intervene. The CJI further clarified that the case was incorrectly listed as "suo moto" matter due to miscommunication with court registry.
09:53 (ist)

Lakhimpur Kheri live updates:

Fair probe impossible without sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra Teni, says Priyanka Gandhi

Pressing for the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, Priyanka Gandhi said, They (victims' families) will not get justice till the minister resigns as impartial inquiry is not possible as he is the minister of state for home.
09:18 (ist)

Lakhimpur Kheri live updates:

Navjot Singh Sidhu to lead Punjab Congress march to Lakhimpur today

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu would lead a march of party leaders, including the council of ministers, from Mohali to Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday via the Saharanpur border of UP to meet families of farmers killed in the violence on Sunday. Sidhu had tweeted on Tuesday that Punjab Congress would march towards Lakhimpur Kheri if Priyanka Gandhi was not released by the next day and if Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra's son was not held in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur. Priyanka Gandhi was released from detention at a PAC guesthouse in Sitapur on Wednesday evening and left with her brother Rahul Gandhi for Lakhimpur Kheri.
09:07 (ist)

Lakhimpur Kheri live updates:

'Arrest all accused within a week,' Rakesh Tikait sets deadline for govt

 
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait demanded the resignation of Union minister Ajay Mishra and the arrest of all accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, warning that a nationwide agitation will be launched if authorities failed to implement within a week the agreement made with the farmers here.
 
Tikait, who is among the prominent leaders of the agitation against the Centre's agri laws, had brokered the agreement between the authorities and the farmers on October 4 here, after which they had ended their protest and the families of the four deceased farmers had agreed to their post-mortem.
 
"Our protest has not ended. We will wait till eight days since the agreement and if the demands are not fulfilled a nationwide agitation would be launched," Tikait told reporters at a Gurdwara in Lakhimpur city. 
 
The deadline coincides with the 10th-day Antim-Ardas ceremony (post-death ritual) in the Sikh community.
08:53 (ist)

Lakhimpur Kheri live updates:

CJI-led three judge bench to hear matter today

 A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana is scheduled to hear the matter today. According to the causelist uploaded on the apex court website, a three-judge bench comprising CJI Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would hear the matter titled In re violence in Lakhimpur Kheri (UP) leading to loss of life' on Thursday.
08:51 (ist)

Lakhimpur Kheri live updates:

No one wants to take responsibility of unfortunate incidents: SC on Lakhimpur Kheri incident

The apex court, while hearing a separate plea by a farmers' body protesting against the three new farm laws and seeking directions to authorities to allow it to stage satyagrah' at Jantar Mantar here, had on Monday observed that nobody takes the responsibility when such incidents happen. The observations by the top court had come when Attorney General K K Venugopal referred to the unfortunate incident at Lakhimpur Kheri.
08:50 (ist)

Lakhimpur Kheri live updates:

SC takes cognisance of Lakhimpur Kheri incident

The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people were killed in violence during a farmers' protest. The incident has triggered a major political storm with opposition parties accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of shielding the culprits.

Two lawyers had on Tuesday written a letter to the CJI seeking a high-level judicial inquiry, involving the CBI, under the supervision of the apex court into the incident. The letter by the two advocates had urged the CJI to treat it as public interest litigation (PIL) so that guilty could be brought to justice.
 
It had also sought direction to the Home Ministry and the police to register an FIR in the case and punish those involved in the incident.
 
08:48 (ist)

Lakhimpur Kheri live updates:

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi meet families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met the family members of farmers killed in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri and promised them all assistance. They arrived in Lakhimpur after the Uttar Pradesh government allowed them to visit the violence-hit district.

Oct 07, 2021 - 12:02 (IST)

Lakhimpur Kheri live updates:

Listed Lakhimpur matter suo motu by mistake, case to be heard as PIL, says CJI

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana clarified that the court intended the matter to be listed as a letter petition, not as a suo motu case. He said that the Supreme Court decided to take up the matter as a Public Interest Litigation after the letters by two advocates who had urged the apex court to intervene. The CJI further clarified that the case was incorrectly listed as "suo moto" matter due to miscommunication with court registry.

Oct 07, 2021 - 11:56 (IST)

Breaking News: SC begins hearing Lakhimpur Kheri case

Oct 07, 2021 - 11:35 (IST)

Lakhimpur Kheri live updates:

Supreme Court to begin suo moto hearing shortly

Oct 07, 2021 - 11:31 (IST)

Lakhimpur Kheri live updates:

Watch: People have a right to justice, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after meeting kin of victims

Oct 07, 2021 - 10:55 (IST)

Lakhimpur Kheri live updates:

Akhilesh Yadav leaves for Lakhimpur Kheri

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav leaves for Lakhimpur to meet family members of the farmers and journalist killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Oct 07, 2021 - 10:31 (IST)

Lakhimpur Kheri live updates:

Congress writes bigger cheques, but excludes families of BJP workers, driver

Who should get compensation? This question has become another political flashpoint in the violent Lakhimpur Kheri episode. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has said it is giving compensation to families of all eight people killed in the incident, while the opposition Congress has decided to give compensation to only five of the families.

The UP government has given cheques of Rs 45 lakh each to the families of all victims but the Congress has decided to give compensation to only five of the eight persons — the four farmers and the journalist.

“The three others (two BJP workers and driver of the Thar vehicle) are involved in the brutal massacre of farmers. How can they be compensated? They are the accused,” a Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh told News18.

The BJP, however, says the three were lynched to death, and pointed out that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi chose not to visit these three families during their Lakhimpur visit.

Read the full article here

Oct 07, 2021 - 10:10 (IST)

Lakhimpur Kheri live updates:

Retd Allahabad HC judge to probe 3 Oct incident

Oct 07, 2021 - 09:53 (IST)

Lakhimpur Kheri live updates:

Fair probe impossible without sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra Teni, says Priyanka Gandhi

Pressing for the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, Priyanka Gandhi said, They (victims' families) will not get justice till the minister resigns as impartial inquiry is not possible as he is the minister of state for home.

Oct 07, 2021 - 09:52 (IST)

Lakhimpur Kheri live updates:

How an RLD leader 'guerilla commando-ed' his way into Lakhimpur Kheri

t took 14 hours of walking over 15 km along marshy rivers, fields and jungles, changing half a dozen vehicles, hitchhiking in a state transport bus followed by a school bus, for Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary to reach Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district - currently the epicentre of farm laws related violence. Chaudhary is the first politician to have met the family of a slain farmer in a village in Lakhimpur on 4 October

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav have been protesting against the UP police for not allowing them to go to Lakhimpur since Monday, before finally getting permission on Wednesday. Chaudhary beat them all.

Read the full article here

Oct 07, 2021 - 09:18 (IST)

Lakhimpur Kheri live updates:

Navjot Singh Sidhu to lead Punjab Congress march to Lakhimpur today

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu would lead a march of party leaders, including the council of ministers, from Mohali to Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday via the Saharanpur border of UP to meet families of farmers killed in the violence on Sunday. Sidhu had tweeted on Tuesday that Punjab Congress would march towards Lakhimpur Kheri if Priyanka Gandhi was not released by the next day and if Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra's son was not held in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur. Priyanka Gandhi was released from detention at a PAC guesthouse in Sitapur on Wednesday evening and left with her brother Rahul Gandhi for Lakhimpur Kheri.

Lakhimpur Kheri live updates: The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a one-member Commission to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri incident within two months, a senior Home Department official said on Thursday.

Pressing for the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, Priyanka Gandhi said, They (victims' families) will not get justice till the minister resigns as impartial inquiry is not possible as he is the minister of state for home.

The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people were killed in violence during a farmers' protest, with a bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday.

The incident has triggered a major political storm with opposition parties accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of shielding the culprits.

According to the cause list uploaded on the apex court website, a three-judge bench comprising CJI Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would hear the matter titled In re violence in Lakhimpur Kheri (UP) leading to loss of life' on Thursday.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhinpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3. Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, while a local journalist was also killed in the violence.

An FIR under section 302 of IPC (murder) has been registered against the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and others in the incident in Tikonia police station but no arrest has been made so far.

Farmer leaders have claimed that Ashish was in one of the cars that allegedly knocked down the protesters but the minister has denied the allegations.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) of the state Prashant Kumar had announced on Monday that the government will order a probe headed by a retired high court judge and give compensation of Rs 45 lakh each to the families of the dead farmers. Their kin will also get a government job. The injured will get Rs 10 lakh

Two lawyers had on Tuesday written a letter to the CJI seeking a high-level judicial inquiry, involving the CBI, under the supervision of the apex court into the incident.

The letter by the two advocates had urged the CJI to treat it as public interest litigation (PIL) so that guilty could be brought to justice.

It had also sought direction to the Home Ministry and the police to register an FIR in the case and punish those involved in the incident.

The apex court, while hearing a separate plea by a farmers' body protesting against the three new farm laws and seeking directions to authorities to allow it to stage satyagrah' at Jantar Mantar here, had on Monday observed that nobody takes the responsibility when such incidents happen.

The observations by the top court had come when Attorney General K K Venugopal referred to the unfortunate incident at Lakhimpur Kheri.

Several farmer organisations are protesting against the passage of three laws -- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020,

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 since last November.

The apex court had stayed the implementation of these laws in January.

Initially, the protests started from Punjab in November last year and later spread to Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: October 07, 2021 11:57:45 IST

