Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra shifted to government hospital with suspected dengue
The accused's blood sample has been sent for the confirmation of dengue infection, according to a senior jail official
Lakhimpur Kheri: Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, has been shifted to a government hospital after suspected dengue symptoms, a senior jail official informed on Sunday.
"Main accused Ashish Mishra, who is currently lodged in district jail has been shifted to a government hospital due to suspected dengue," a senior jail official said.
Earlier on Saturday, a SWAT team of the Uttar Pradesh crime branch arrested three more persons in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case taking the total number of arrests to 13.
A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on 3 October.
