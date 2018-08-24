Ladies special on Raksha Bandhan: Delhi division of Indian railways' announces 6 trains for 26 August

New Delhi: To make the occasion of Raksha Bandhan special for women, the Delhi division of the Indian Railways has decided to run ladies special trains to help women travel in a safe and secure manner.

The day, which is meant to be a celebration of the love between siblings, will now see a thoughtful gesture by the Indian Railways, making it easier for females to travel and meet their brothers in distant parts with ease and comfort.

The decision by the Indian Railways will be a welcome move by women across Delhi, who otherwise, have to brave tremendous crowd on a daily basis. Raksha Bandhan, which falls on 26 August this year, is symbolised by the tying of a Rakhi, a thread, bracelet or talisman on the wrist as a form of bond and ritual protection.

Here are the list of trains that will run on that day:

- Palwal to New Delhi Departure: 8.20 am Arrival: 10.00 am

- New Delhi to Palwal Departure: 17.50 pm Arrival: 19.20 pm

- Ghaziabad to New Delhi Departure: 8.30 am Arrival: 09.02 am

- New Delhi to Ghaziabad Departure: 17.50 pm Arrival: 18.40 pm

- Panipat to New Delhi Departure: 6.40 am Arrival: 08.55 am

- New Delhi to Palwal Departure: 17.50 am Arrival: 20.05 pm