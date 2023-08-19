Ladakh: 9 soldiers feared dead as Indian Army vehicle falls off mountain

In a tragic incident, nine Indian Army soldiers were killed on Saturday in the Leh district of Ladakh when their truck veered off the road and fell into a deep valley. According to reports, another soldier was hurt.

According to defence officials quoted by news agency ANI, eight soldiers and one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) are among the dead.

The Indian Army truck crashed into the gorge seven km before Kyari town as it was travelling from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh. It was a part of a troop that also included an ambulance and an SUV and contained 34 people in all. The three cars were a member of a reconnaissance team.

The accident took place at Kerey in southern Ladakh’s Nyoma on Saturday evening at around 6:30 pm. Officials said a rescue operation is underway at the site.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to social media to offer condolences to the families of the deceased.

“Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital. Praying for their speedy recovery,” he said in a statement on social media.