Labour Day 2021: History and significance of day recognising attainments of workers
This day was initiated from the labour union movement, which supports eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation and eight hours for rest
The International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day or May Day, is commemorated on the first day of May every year to honour and observe the attainments of the workers.
In many countries such as India, Bangladesh, Cuba, China, Germany and many more, it is is observed as a public holiday. This day is also marked as Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas (International Labour Day).
The first May Day in India was organised in erstwhile Madras by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan on 1 May, 1923. Meanwhile, in 1960, May Day was remembered as 'Maharashtra Day' and 'Gujarat Day' to mark the date when these two states achieved statehood. This move took place after early Bombay was divided on the basis of language.
May Day was first celebrated on 1 May, 1890 after it was declared by the first international congress of socialist parties in Europe on 14 July, 1889. It was declared for the workers in Paris to dedicate every year on 1 May as the "Workers Day of International Unity and Solidarity".
This day was initiated from the labour union movement, which supports eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation and eight hours for rest. This day has been an important way for demonstrations by various socialist, communist and anarchist groups for a long time.
May Day is also an official holiday in countries such as the People's Republic of China, North Korea, Cuba and the former Soviet Union, among many others.
