KVS Result 2019: KVS declares teachers recruitment exam results today, check kvsangathan.nic.in for destails

KVS Result 2019|The result of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) teacher recruitment examinations has been declared today (Monday, 8 July), at around 11 am. Those candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website-kvsangathan.nic.in. The shortlisted candidates who cleared this round are eligible to appear for the next round which will be an interview process followed by document verification. The dates of the interview round and document process are yet to be announced.

As per The Indian Express, the result of 76 posts of Principals, 217 Vice Principals, 1079 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), 340 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) 95 Librarians and 137 PRT (Music) have been declared.

Steps to check the results for KVS teacher 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for 'provisional list of selected candidates for the post of TGT.'

Step 3: On the new page that opens, click on the list.

Step 4: A PDF will open, check roll number.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of it for future reference.

About KVS:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan deals with the responsibilities of providing, establishing, endowing, maintaining, controlling and managing the central schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas) based all across India and abroad.

