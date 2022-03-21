KVS extends online registration date for admission to Class I till 11 April, check notification

As per the notification released by KVS, the last date of online registration for the academic year 2022-23 is 11 April, Monday till 7pm

The last date of online registration for admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools in India has been extended by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (HQ).

As per the notification released by KVS, the last date of online registration for the academic year 2022-23 is 11 April, Monday till 7pm.

Applicants can check the notification regarding date extension through the direct link here.

Students who wish to apply or parents who want to register their children for admission to Class I in KVS can apply online through the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/index.html.

Methodical procedure to register for KVS admissions 2022-23 is as follows:

-Visit the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/index.html

-Click on the link that reads, 'KVS Online admission portal Class I' on the homepage

-Click on link that says 'Click here to registe'

-Proceed with the registration process after reading the instructions carefully

-Login to the admission portal

-Fill in the required details and upload all your documents

-Submit the form and keep a copy of the submitted form for future reference

Direct link to register for Class I admission 2022 is here.

The online registration to Class I of KVS schools across the country began on 28 February this year. As per the revised admission schedule, declaration of provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates will be done by 18 April. The second list of candidates shall be declared on 25 February, if seats remain vacant after the first round of admission. If seats remain vacant after the second round, a third list will be released on 2 May this year.

Meanwhile, registration for Class II onwards (except Class XI) will be done from 8 April to 16 April. While, registration for admission to Class XI will be done within 10 days after declaration of Class X results.

For more details, students can view the admission schedule here.