The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan said that the admissions for Class 9 will now be done on the basis of the ‘priority category'

In view of the coronavirus crisis across the country, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the admission process for Class 1 and other classes too. Earlier, the Class 1 admission process was to close on 23 April, but now with the new order, the admission process has been extended beyond 30 April.

“The declaration of Class 1 admission to be done after 30 April (instead of 23 April), depending on the situation,” KVS said in a notification.

Meanwhile, KVS will release the admission lists and waiting lists for Class 1 in the coming months. Even, the admission dates have been deferred due to the same reason.

KVS not only extended the admission process for Class 1 but also cancelled the Class 9 entrance examination. They announced that the admissions will be done on the basis of the ‘priority category’.

“Class 9 admission to be done on the basis of priority category. Admission test will not be conducted for admission in Class 9,” the notice added. The Sangathan has also delayed the schedule of the admission lists for Classes 2 to 9.

As per the KVS Admission 2021 notice, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been asked to decide on the display of the admission lists depending on the exigencies of their respective States. Regarding the teachers, KVS had earlier allowed them to conduct online classes from home due to the second wave of the pandemic.

There are at least 1,247 Kendriya Vidyalayas around the country, where a total of 15 percent admission quota is being allotted to SC, ST, and OBC, and 15 percent under Right to Education.

For more updates and information on KVS Admissions 2021, students, parents, and guardians are advised to keep a check on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.