KVS Admissions 2021: Registration for Class 2 onward begins at kvssangathan.nic.in
The registration for all, except Class 11, will be done in offline mode till 15 April depending on the availability of vacancies in a particular class
The registration process for admission to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) schools for Class 2 and above has begun Thursday (8 April).
Parents and guardians can check the details on the official website kvssangathan.nic.in to register for their child's admission.
The entire process will be offline and will depend on the vacancies available for that particular class. The last date to register is 15 April.
Here are the steps to register for KVS admission:
Step 1: Parents will have to get in touch with the respective KVS school they want to register their child for
Step 2: All the details about the vacancies and admission will be provided by the school
Step 3: The application form is free and will be provided by the school
Step 4: Parents need to fill the form and submit it along with the required documents
Step 5: The list of selected students will be released on 19 April at 4 pm
The child must be at least 6 years and a maximum of 8 years to get admission in Class 2. The Principal can relax the maximum age limit by two years in the case of differently-abled child.
For details about the age limit for other Classes, click here: https://kvsangathan.nic.in/sites/default/files/hq/Admission%20Guidelines%202021-22_1.pdf
There will be no test for admissions to classes 2 to 8. The schools will grant the seats based on the Priority Category system.
According to the system, the first priority is given to children of transferable and non-transferable Central government employees and children of ex-servicemen.
The category also includes children of Foreign National officials, who come on deputation or transfer to India on invitation by the Government of India. After that, children of employees of Autonomous Bodies/Public Sector Undertaking/Institute of Higher Learning of the Government of India and State Government employees are given preference.
The children of Foreign Nationals would be considered only if there are no children of Indian Nationals waitlisted for admission.
