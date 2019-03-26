KVS Admissions 2019-20: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan releases merit list for Class 1 at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Admissions 2019-20 | Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Tuesday released the first list of provisionally selected candidates for admission to Class 1. The merit list can be accessed at kvsangathan.nic.in or kvsadmissiononline.in or on the official website of the concerned school.

The second and third merit lists of Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission, based on the remaining vacant seats, will be released on 9 and 23 April respectively, according to the schedule released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

The online registration process for admission to class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalaya schools for the session 2019-2020 has begun since 19 March, News18 reported.

However, the registration for Class 2 and above (except class 11) will start from 2 April at 8 am and will end on 9 April at 4 pm.

According to NDTV, 7,95,121 applicants have registered for more than 1 lakh seats.

Documents required for the admission process:

1. Self-attested Downloaded Registration form with recent passport size photograph of the student

2. Original Birth certificate

3. Original SC/ST/OBC certificate

4. Transfer certificate (if applicable)

5. Self-attested photocopies of the following documents:

- Birth certificate

- Residence Proof

- Service Proof (if applicable)

- Caste certificate in the name of child (if applicable)

- Disability certificate of child (if applicable)

How to check:

- Visit the respective KV website

- Click on the list published on the homepage or check under 'admission' section

- Check for the names on next page

