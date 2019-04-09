KVS admissions 2019-20: Application process for class 2 and above ends today, log on to kvsonline admission.in for details

KVS admissions 2019-20 | The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will end the registration process for admission to class 2 and above (except class 11) on Tuesday, 9 April. Eligible candidates can log on to the official website (kvsonline admission.in) for more details. The admission process began on 2 April.

KVS has released its merit list for admissions to class 1 already, and the list of admissions to class 2 to 10 will be announced on 12 April. The admission process is set to take place from 12 to 20 April.

However, some reports also said that the registration for class 2 and above will be "completely" offline. Hence, parents can also collect the application form from various KVs across the country.

The following documents are required for the KVS admission process:

1. A valid mobile number with Indian SIM card

2. A valid email address

3. A digital or scanned photograph of the child who is seeking admission (JPEG file of maximum 256KB size)

4. A scan of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of maximum 256KB size)

5. Details of a government certificate in case you are applying under the economically weak section

6. Transfer details of parent or grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application

There are a total of 1137 Kendriya Vidalayas (KVs) across the country.

