The registration process for Class 1 admission was closed on 19 April while the first list was going to be released tomorrow, 23 April

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the postponement of the release date of the provisional select list for Class 1 Admission 2021. Due to an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, the provisional select and waitlist have been delayed for now. Parents or guardians of the child can check the official notice on the official site -- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the fresh date for admission to Class 1 will be announced soon. As per a notice on the website, “The date of draw of lots for Admission in Std 1 scheduled on 23rd April, 2021 has been postponed due to unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. Please watch this space for the revised dates of draw of lots for Std 1 admissions”.

The registration process for Class 1 admission was closed on 19 April while the first list was going to be released tomorrow, 23 April. The second and third lists were scheduled to release on 30 April and 5 May, respectively. So far, Sangathan has not revealed any details or updates on the postponement of lists 2 and 3 yet.

Parents and guardians can check the admission results on the dates announced by KVS/individual Vidyalayas. If a student gets provisional admission after the results are announced, he/she needs to submit the original certificates and documents to the concerned Vidyalaya at the time of admission.

If original documents are not submitted on the given date, then it may lead to the admission being cancelled.