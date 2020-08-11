KVS Admission 2020: First merit list for Class 1 admission released at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

The registration process for admission to Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalay began on 20 July and was concluded on 7 August. The second and third list will be released on 24 and 26 August respectively if the seats will be available.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the first merit list of provisionally selected students for Class 1 admission for the academic year 2020-21. The list is available on the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the admission list will be released on the basis of the lottery draw, which was live streamed on YouTube to maintain transparency in the admission process.

As per Careers 360 report, the list will have the name of students eligible for admission. After the release of the merit lists, parents will have to submit the fees and provide all the documents within the stipulated time frame. Parents will be able to check the status of their application from Wednesday 6 am.

A report by The India Express said that last year around 7.95 lakh applications were received for Class 1 admission.

The registration process for admission began on 20 July and was concluded on 7 August. The second and third list will be released on 24 and 26 August respectively if the seats will be available.

For admission, the candidates are required to have mobile number and email address, digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission.

Details of government certificate should be given if applying under the economically weak section, transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application.

There is a total of 1,137 Kendriya Vidalayas across the country

How to check KVS admission merit list 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website of KVS Admissions 2020-21

Step 2: On the right hand, top side click on the link that reads, "Check Application Status"

Step 3: Users who are already registered can sign in using login code, date of birth of the child, mobile number, and other credentials

Step 4: The status of admission will be displayed on the screen