KVPY Result 2018 expected by December third week; visit official website to check if you have qualified

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru will release the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana, or KVPY, 2018 result in the third week of December 2018 for all three streams — SA, SX and SB. The result for the aptitude test will be released in the online mode for the exam held on 4 November.

The KVPY cut off and merit list will also be released along with the KVPY 2018 result. The KVPY cut off is the minimum score needed to qualify the KVPY aptitude test. Those who score marks equal to or above the cut off shall find their name and roll number in the merit list. However, the marks scored by the candidates in the aptitude test will not be declared now.

Candidates who clear the KVPY aptitude test will be called for the second stage, which is an interview scheduled for January 2019. IISc, Bangalore, will release the final KVPY result in the second week of April 2019.

To know more about the KVPY result, here are the steps to download it and more:

Steps to check KVPY result 2018

- Visit the official KVPY website

- Click on 'Results'

- The merit lists will be displayed as per category for each stream along with the respective cutoff marks

- Check for the roll number of application number to verify shortlisting for interview round

Details mentioned in KVPY 2018 result

Candidates can check the following fields in 'Result':

- Candidate’s name

- Rank

- Roll number

- Application number

KVPY interview process

Shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews in January, where they will be checked for their interest in basic sciences and research. Candidates can download the call letter from the official KVPY website by logging in with the user ID and password in the first week of January 2019. Given below is the list of important documents to be carried at the time of the KVPY interview:

- Application form and interview call letter

- Admit card of aptitude test

- Original marksheet (Class 10 marksheet for the SA/SX stream and Class 12 marksheet for the SB stream)

- Caste Certificate for candidates from the SC/ST categories

- Medical certificate in case of differently abled candidates

For candidates' reference, last year's KVPY cutoff for the aptitude test is provided below.

KVPY 2017 cutoff for aptitude test

Category Cut off for SB stream Cut off for SA stream Cut off for SX stream General 45 43 53 SC/ST 35 33 43 PwD 35 33 43

KVPY 2018 final result

The final KVPY result will be declared tentatively around April 2019. Candidates can log in to check their result.

This result is the compilation of the performance of candidates in both the aptitude test and interview. The weightage given to compute this result is 75 percent to aptitude test and 25 percent to the performance in the interview.

The final KVPY result will be announced with the merit lists of the candidates chosen for fellowships.

